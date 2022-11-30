ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
RADCLIFF, KY
Mayor-elect Greenberg says he will name interim police chief soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said he'll name an interim police chief very soon. Last month, Greenberg announced that Erika Shields will not continue to lead the embattled Louisville Metro Police Department once he takes office. Shields was the first woman to serve as LMPD's permanent police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Cow found wandering in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY

