Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
2 Louisville men federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns. A grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment Tuesday. According to court documents, Clayton Hodges, 22, and Timothy Martin, 22, each had a Glock switch with no serial number. A Glock switch is a...
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
Mayor-elect Greenberg says he will name interim police chief soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said he'll name an interim police chief very soon. Last month, Greenberg announced that Erika Shields will not continue to lead the embattled Louisville Metro Police Department once he takes office. Shields was the first woman to serve as LMPD's permanent police...
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
East Louisville day care worker accused of abuse now facing additional charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racheal Flannery, the day care worker accused of abusing babies in her care when she was employed by Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges of abuse. The family of at least one victim was in court for Monday's...
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
Man killed, woman taken to hospital after shooting near Iroquois Park neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near the Iroquois Park neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, at 11:15 p.m. Police found a man and a woman who had both been shot.
Monthly night market in downtown Louisville canceled in December due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The monthly night market in downtown Louisville has been canceled for December. Louisville Downtown Partnership posted on Facebook that the market is canceled due to weather. The market plans to return in April for a Kentucky Derby-themed event. "This season has been so fun," the post...
LMPD: Man in 'serious condition' after being stabbed in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
Floyd County officials unveil new road project in growing part of Georgetown, Indiana
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new road was officially opened Monday in Georgetown. The "Oakes Way" project started in May to link state Road 64 to the new Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus. Floyd County officials said the area is growing, with about 18,000 cars going through the intersection daily....
