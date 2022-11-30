ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Dodgers Nation

Yasiel Puig News: An Update in the Former Dodgers Star’s Legal Saga

Earlier this month, it was reported that former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had reached an agreement to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators in a case involving an illegal sports gambling operation. Last week, word came down that Puig and his team were reconsidering the guilty plea in light of new evidence, and that became official on Wednesday when Puig’s team announced he was pleading not guilty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy