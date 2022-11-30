Read full article on original website
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Dodgers Injury News: 2 Pitching Prospects Undergo Tommy John Surgery
When the Dodgers (and every other team) hit last week’s deadline to put Rule 5 draft-eligible players on the 40-man roster to protect them, there was talk that L.A. might protect young pitcher Carlos Duran. They ultimately didn’t, and we might have an idea why now, as Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser reports.
Dodgers News: Manny Mota Officially a Latino Baseball Hall of Famer
Manny Mota, who has been associated with the Dodgers as a player, coach, and ambassador for 53 of his 84 years, will probably never be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But he is a Hall of Famer. From Cary Osborne’s report on Dodger Insider:. Dodger great...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Justin Turner Re-Signs With LA at $14 Million
File this one under: Weird Predictions. The Dodgers declined Justin Turner’s $16 million option this offseason, opting to pay a $2 million buyout instead. Both sides remain hopeful of a reunion, but right now he’s a free agent. Over on MLB Now, host Brian Kenny talked with FanGraphs...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Addresses Trea Turner, Shortstop Situation
Trea Turner is looking more like a former Dodgers shortstop as each day passes by. After a career year for the All-Star, Turner now explores the open market and expects to make top dollar this off-season, and rightfully so. Turner is coming off his first Silver Slugger award of his...
Yasiel Puig News: An Update in the Former Dodgers Star’s Legal Saga
Earlier this month, it was reported that former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had reached an agreement to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators in a case involving an illegal sports gambling operation. Last week, word came down that Puig and his team were reconsidering the guilty plea in light of new evidence, and that became official on Wednesday when Puig’s team announced he was pleading not guilty.
Dodgers News: Joe Davis on Short List for Broadcasting Award
Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, who called his first World Series in 2022 as the new voice of baseball for Fox Sports, has been named a finalist for the California Sportscaster Award presented by the National Sports Media Association. It would be his first time winning the award. Tim Roye...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Reveals Delay in Clayton Kershaw Signing
It’s been three weeks since the news broke that Clayton Kershaw would be returning for a 16th season with the Dodgers. Since then, it’s basically been radio silence, and Kershaw’s contract with L.A. still isn’t official. MLB.com beat writer Juan Toribio put out a call for...
Dodgers: James Outman Expected To Be On Opening Opening Day Roster
The Dodgers have holes on their roster, and one of those notable holes is in center field after L.A. non-tendered Cody Bellinger last month. While they haven’t ruled out the possibility of bringing Belli back on a more affordable deal, his departure could open up the door for prospect James Outman.
