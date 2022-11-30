Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Washington
Holiday Lights: 20 Merry & Bright Displays in DC, Maryland, Virginia
Check out these shining displays and spectacular light shows in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to brighten up the long winter nights. Holiday Lights in Washington, D.C. DC Holiday Lights (Through Jan. 8, outdoors throughout the District): Main Street districts and commercial corridors will deck their halls with sparkling light displays for the holidays. For extra fun, check out the scavenger hunt.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
Gaming Revenues From Maryland Casinos Top $163M in November November
BALTIMORE - Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,371,464 in revenue from slot machines and table games during November 2022. The total represents an increase of $3,007,875 (1.9%) compared to November 2021, Maryland Lottery & Gaming officials said Tuesday. Casino gaming contributions to the state in November 2022 totaled...
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Announces Digital Ticketing for Athletic Events
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools will be using GoFan for digital ticketing for all athletic events. Home and visiting team fans must purchase tickets online through the GoFan website. Officials say ticket prices will remain the same for the 2022-2023 school year. They say the new process allows...
WBOC
Sussex County Carolers, Groups Collect 13,300 Food Items to Date for Community
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown on Monday evening for the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle event to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate. Organizers at the end of Monday night’s event announced that Caroling on The Circle has so far...
WBOC
Delaware Man Chosen to Help with White House Holiday Decorations
ODESSA, Del. (AP) - It looks like the first family won’t be the only touch of Delaware in the White House this year. A man from Odessa has been selected as a White House volunteer decorator for the 2022 holiday season. From a pool of thousands of applicants from...
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WBOC
2022 "RASCL" Summit Focuses on Overcoming Environmental Roadblocks
DELAWARE- The Resilient and Sustainable Communities League or "RASCL" held it's annual summit in Dover on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Members of the RASCL network gathered at the Del-One Conference Center at Delaware Technical Community College to discuss issues that are important to Delawareans. The theme of this years summit was...
shoredailynews.com
2022 Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Parade winners
Below you’ll find the complete list of winners from the 2022 Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. 1st Place – Northern Virginia Firefighters Pipes & Drums. 2nd Place – Accomack County Combined Marching Band. DECORATED BOAT. 1st Place – Goldsborough’s Marine. 2nd Place – USCG AIDS to...
WBOC
Wicomico County Swears in its First Woman as County Executive
SALISBURY, Md.- Republican Julie Giordano was sworn as the Wicomico County Executive at a ceremony held Tuesday morning at the James Bennett High School auditorium. Giordano is the first woman to serve as Wicomico County Executive. "I woke up this morning just anxious and ready to have this part over...
Centre Daily
Hunter stranded after 14-foot plunge from tree stand into marsh, Maryland cops say
A hunter was badly hurt after plunging from a tree stand and into the marsh near a wildlife refuge in Maryland, authorities say. The 14-foot fall left the man stranded in the “marshy terrain” and needing medical help near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a Maryland state police news release.
Virginia neighbors fight tree slaughter along Beltway
MCLEAN, Va. — Some Virginia neighbors are mobilizing to stop what they're calling a massive and unnecessary "tree slaughter." VDOT contractors have cut down hundreds of trees just outside the Beltway near the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike. They're extending Virginia's High Occupancy Toll lanes to the Potomac and perhaps into Maryland.
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
WBOC
William Earl Webster , Jr.
William Earl Webster Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022, at his home, with his wife by his side. His lengthy battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage and strength in facing life’s challenges. Born on December 9, 1946, in Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of the late William Earl Webster and Dorothy Dickson.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia actress takes act to stage, national TV and streaming
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV. Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie. MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” runs through December 23....
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
