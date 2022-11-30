ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisfield, MD

NBC Washington

Holiday Lights: 20 Merry & Bright Displays in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Check out these shining displays and spectacular light shows in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to brighten up the long winter nights. Holiday Lights in Washington, D.C. DC Holiday Lights (Through Jan. 8, outdoors throughout the District): Main Street districts and commercial corridors will deck their halls with sparkling light displays for the holidays. For extra fun, check out the scavenger hunt.
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF

Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America

(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WBOC

Gaming Revenues From Maryland Casinos Top $163M in November November

BALTIMORE - Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,371,464 in revenue from slot machines and table games during November 2022. The total represents an increase of $3,007,875 (1.9%) compared to November 2021, Maryland Lottery & Gaming officials said Tuesday. Casino gaming contributions to the state in November 2022 totaled...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
GREENWOOD, DE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

2022 "RASCL" Summit Focuses on Overcoming Environmental Roadblocks

DELAWARE- The Resilient and Sustainable Communities League or "RASCL" held it's annual summit in Dover on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Members of the RASCL network gathered at the Del-One Conference Center at Delaware Technical Community College to discuss issues that are important to Delawareans. The theme of this years summit was...
shoredailynews.com

2022 Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Parade winners

Below you’ll find the complete list of winners from the 2022 Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. 1st Place – Northern Virginia Firefighters Pipes & Drums. 2nd Place – Accomack County Combined Marching Band. DECORATED BOAT. 1st Place – Goldsborough’s Marine. 2nd Place – USCG AIDS to...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WBOC

Wicomico County Swears in its First Woman as County Executive

SALISBURY, Md.- Republican Julie Giordano was sworn as the Wicomico County Executive at a ceremony held Tuesday morning at the James Bennett High School auditorium. Giordano is the first woman to serve as Wicomico County Executive. "I woke up this morning just anxious and ready to have this part over...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Virginia neighbors fight tree slaughter along Beltway

MCLEAN, Va. — Some Virginia neighbors are mobilizing to stop what they're calling a massive and unnecessary "tree slaughter." VDOT contractors have cut down hundreds of trees just outside the Beltway near the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike. They're extending Virginia's High Occupancy Toll lanes to the Potomac and perhaps into Maryland.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

William Earl Webster , Jr.

William Earl Webster Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022, at his home, with his wife by his side. His lengthy battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage and strength in facing life’s challenges. Born on December 9, 1946, in Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of the late William Earl Webster and Dorothy Dickson.
SALISBURY, MD
WDBJ7.com

Virginia actress takes act to stage, national TV and streaming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV. Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie. MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” runs through December 23....
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA

