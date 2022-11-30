Read full article on original website
WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
foxwilmington.com
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get...
WECT
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m. As of this time, two eastbound lanes have been opened to traffic. According to...
foxwilmington.com
U.S. 17 in Leland back open after delays due to downed power line
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – U.S. 17 near Ploof Road in Leland is back open after a large truck collided with a power line, closing the road both the north and southbound lanes. According to the Leland Police Department, they needed to be temporarily shut down at around 4:40 p.m. to allow crews to make a 3-5 minute repair.
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Second traffic crash involving power line temporarily shuts down HWY 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Highway 17 near Ploof Road has temporarily reopened after a large truck hit a power line, knocking it down around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The road was shut down near U-S 17 for a period of time, it has reopened, but police say Highway 17 will have to be shut down both ways again for a few minutes to make a repair near Ploof Road in Leland.
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
18 Marines become U.S. citizens in ceremony aboard USS North Carolina
Eighteen Marines became United States citizens in a naturalization ceremony on board the USS North Carolina in Wilmington. .
WECT
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured after a phone threat was called in on Tuesday about a possible active shooter near Holly Shelter Middle School. “Law enforcement has lifted the...
WECT
Wrightsville Beach police warn of phone scam
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. According to the WBPD, the caller tells the potential victim that a warrant for their arrest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured. “This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s...
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WECT
Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new apartments and businesses to over seven acres on the east bank of the Cape Fear River. But the land could also bring much-needed transportation changes to the city. Now, the Wilmington Planning Commission must decide whether the land should go toward industrial use or be rezoned for a more “aesthetically pleasing” development that could enhance the southern end of the city’s downtown area.
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WECT
Danford Road shut down for next several hours due to downed power line
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Danford Road is shut down due to a large truck hitting a power line. Two power poles are also damaged, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Detours are expected at HWY 87 and Old Ocean HWY. The power company says the road will be...
