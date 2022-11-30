Read full article on original website
Pitt Volleyball Prepares for NCAA Tournament and Goal of a National Championship
PITTSBURGH — Pitt prepares for NCAA Tournament play this weekend, as they host Colgate at the Petersen Events Center on Friday Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Pitt finished the season with a 27-3 overall record and a 17-1 ACC record, that earned them a share of the ACC Title with No. 1 seed Louisville. They finished with a 5-2 record against ranked opponents and won a program record four times against teams ranked in the top 10.
Report: Pitt One of Two ACC Teams in Consideration for Sun Bowl
If the memory of a 3-0 final score still wakes you up at night in a cold sweat, I’ve got some bad news. According to a report from KTSM.com’s Colin Deaver, Pitt is one of the two ACC teams in consideration for playing in the 2022 Sun Bowl.
Westinghouse Stifles Steel Valley, Makes First State Title Game in Program History
The Westinghouse Bulldogs advanced to their first PIAA State Championship game in program history with a 26-7 win over the Steel Valley Ironmen. Westinghouse is the third City League team to play in the championship game. The Bulldogs’ offense was dead in the water for much of the third quarter,...
2023 Kent State DE Commit Maverick Gracio Making Official Visit to Pitt
Maverick Gracio has been committed to Kent State since August, but a highlight-reel senior season has drawn out increased interest from Power Five programs. Gracio, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound three-star defensive end from Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, Florida, made an official visit to Illinois in November, and now he has another lined up.
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
Pitt Defensive Back Khalil Anderson Enters The Transfer Portal
Pitt has lost defensive back Khalil Anderson to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman from Riverwood High School in Atlanta, Georgia announced that he’s leaving the program and looking for another place to call home. “Let me begin by thanking God for ordering my steps in the ongoing...
Pittsburgh Central Catholic Head Coach Terry Totten Retires
Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School announced that head coach Terry Totten is retiring on Thursday. He announced his decision during a team meeting on Thursday and thanked everyone for their support. “Thanks to the hundreds of fantastic young men I have had the honor to coach,” Totten put in a written message.
Former Peters Township Star, Florida DB Donovan McMillon Enters Transfer Portal
It’s safe to say that Pennsylvania produced some legitimate college football talent in the class of 2021. The likes of St. Joe’s stars Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. wound up at Ohio State, Gateway’s Derrick Davis Jr. ended up at LSU and St. Joe’s Jeremiah Trotter ended up at Clemson and Pittsburgh natives Elliot Donald and Nahki Johnson stayed home at Pitt. It was a talented class.
2023 Kicker Samuel Carpenter Commits to Pitt as Preferred Walk-On
While Ben Sauls has locked himself in as Pitt’s starting kicker for the foreseeable future, it’s important to have options. And Pitt has added another option. Samuel Carpenter, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound kicker from Foxborough High School in Foxboro, Massachusetts, has committed to Pitt’s class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on.
Status of Pitt’s Remaining 2023 Commitments
It’s been a rough couple week for the Pitt Panthers in terms of defections from the program, either through decommitments or transfers. Wide receiver Jaylon Barden, defensive back Judson Tallandier, cornerback Khalil Anderson and defensive end Sam Williams all announced this week their intentions of transferring. Keep in mind, some transfers are 100% the decision of the player, while others are “encouraged” by the program. In terms of de-commitments, Pitt lost 3-star cornerback Brice Pollock and 3-star offensive lineman Phillip Daniels.
Pitt DE Sam Williams Enters Transfer Portal
Pitt sophomore defensive end Sam Williams has decided to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Since the end of the regular season on Saturday, Williams is the fourth player to transfer from Pitt (cornerback Khalil Anderson, defensive back Judson Tallandier and wide receiver Jaylon Barden). ”It’s been a...
Roundup: Aliquippa, Union Advance to State Finals
Allentown Central Catholic got on the scoreboard first with a field goal and trailed only 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Aliquippa after that, as the Quips rolled the Vikings, 31-10, to earn a place in the PIAA Class-4A championship game against Bishop McDevitt out of Harrisburg. Quentin Goode started the rout by finding John Tracy for a screen pass that went 56 yards for a touchdown with 9:18 left in the 2nd quarter. Donovan Walker followed with an interception and returned it 17 yards to the Quips’ 35-yard line. Tracy found pay dirt again on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Aliquippa up 18-3. The Quips missed their first two PAT attempts and failed on a two-point conversion.
