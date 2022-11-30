Allentown Central Catholic got on the scoreboard first with a field goal and trailed only 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Aliquippa after that, as the Quips rolled the Vikings, 31-10, to earn a place in the PIAA Class-4A championship game against Bishop McDevitt out of Harrisburg. Quentin Goode started the rout by finding John Tracy for a screen pass that went 56 yards for a touchdown with 9:18 left in the 2nd quarter. Donovan Walker followed with an interception and returned it 17 yards to the Quips’ 35-yard line. Tracy found pay dirt again on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Aliquippa up 18-3. The Quips missed their first two PAT attempts and failed on a two-point conversion.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO