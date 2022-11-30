Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on...
Kait 8
Person taken to hospital following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro. According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson Avenue before 7:15 p.m. The person was said to have a “massive” head injury. Public Information Specialist Sally...
Kait 8
No one hurt in abandoned house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
neareport.com
Four people perish in Bono crash
Bono, Ark. – Four people are dead including a minor after a terrible traffic accident Thursday in Bono. It happened at 5:45 PM on December 1 on US 63 south of Bono, the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary says. A 2021 Hyundai was traveling south. At the same time, a 2018 Jeep was traveling north.
whiterivernow.com
Four people killed in Craighead County highway accident
Arkansas State Police say four people died Thursday afternoon in Bono after the vehicle they were in crossed the highway, struck the front of one vehicle, and collided with another. According to the fatality report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock, was driving a 2021 Hyundai southbound on U.S....
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Kait 8
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon. Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.
Kait 8
Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Izard County has been causing significant delays for some drivers. In particular, Highway 56, which connects Ash Flat to Franklin, is currently impassible due to ArDOT closing the bridge in late November. Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural...
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
Kait 8
Crews respond to brush fire following delayed response
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A brush fire in Craighead County burned for several minutes before any firefighters acknowledged the dispatch. According to Jonesboro dispatch, Bono fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near the Subway on Highway 63. Crews were dispatched at least four times before a volunteer responded.
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in north Jonesboro. Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch confirmed that a house in 1300-block of Magnolia Road caught fire around 1 p.m. Dec. 2. Officials at the scene told our reporter there were no injuries. It is...
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
Kait 8
Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
Kait 8
Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57. Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go. One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County. One question is expected to be raised: How will...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Second public pool to be installed in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will soon be another spot to splash in Jonesboro. The city’s budget for 2023 shows plans to build another pool right near Parker Park. The $1.5 million project will give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.
whiterivernow.com
Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident
A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
Comments / 0