Effective: 2022-12-03 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO