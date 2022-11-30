Read full article on original website
Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED Review
The premium shelf is always the most competitive for a product, and that's most true for high-end 2-in-1 laptops. The Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED (about $1,490) shows how tight the competition has become, with a convertible laptop/tablet design, a weight low enough to qualify as an ultraportable, and a capable Intel 12th Generation Core i7 processor. That's before even mentioning the OLED display, the included pen, the touchpad that doubles as a number pad, and the super-sturdy magnesium-alloy construction. Despite this long list of pros—including nearly 14 hours of battery life—the Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED still doesn't manage to be the fastest, the longest lasting, or the best value, so it falls short of an Editors' Choice award. Don't let that stop you from considering this laptop, however, especially if peak display quality is a particular concern of yours.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Review
In the world of tablets, Apple's iPad is generally regarded as the model to beat. Lenovo isn't content to let Apple sit atop the throne, however, and its new Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (starting at $399.99) offers solid performance, a beautiful design, and a big, vibrant screen while selling for $50 less than Apple's base offering (and $100 less than its predecessor, the Gen 1). Lenovo's latest isn't quite as powerful as the iPad, but it's within striking distance. So while the iPad remains our Editor's Choice winner overall, the P11 Pro Gen 2 is a worthy alternative if you're looking for an Android tablet.
Monoprice Soundstage3 Portable Review
The Monoprice Soundstage3 Portable—not to be confused with the similar-looking, less expensive Soundstage3—is a stylish Bluetooth speaker that, at $249.99, is priced to compete with some of our favorite models from JBL and Sony. But unlike those models, it is portable only in the sense that it can move from room to room—the speaker has no advertised IP rating, and is definitely designed specifically for use indoors. This, and the absence of an app, put the Soundstage3 Portable at a bit of a disadvantage compared with many recent competitors. The sound signature leans toward a flat-response delivery, with some added lows anchoring the mix—it’s a crisp, rich sound, but not for anyone seeking a deep bass approach. There’s nothing terribly wrong with the Soundstage3 Portable, but it feels like shortcuts were taken in various areas (particularly Bluetooth codec support), and ultimately, there are more compelling portable options in this price range.
Better Than Fans? New 'AirJet' Chip Promises To Overhaul Laptop Cooling
On Thursday, a San Jose-based company introduced a new cooling system for electronic products that not only runs quieter than traditional fans, but also promises to help laptops achieve even better performance. The cooling system is called the “AirJet” chip, and it comes from Frore Systems, which has begun collaborating...
TP-Link Archer AX21 AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router Review
The TP-Link Archer AX21 ($99.99) won't wow you with features, and it's not the fastest router on the market, but it gives you Wi-Fi 6 technology for under $100 (well under, since we've seen it online for as little as $69.99). Armed with a quad-core CPU and 802.11ax circuitry, this dual-band router delivered good throughput and showed strong signal strength in our testing. It's a cinch to install and can be used in a mesh configuration, as well. The Archer is a good choice, though you'll get better all-around performance from our top pick among affordable Wi-Fi 6 routers, the ZTE AX3000 Pro.
TSMC to Produce 4nm Chips in Arizona From 2024
TSMC is expected to announce that when its Arizona manufacturing facility is completed in 2024 it will produce 4nm, not 5nm semiconductors as previously planned. As Bloomberg reports, until now TSMC has been focused on producing older 5nm chips at the new facility, but that no longer seems to be the case. People familiar with the matter believe Apple urged the Taiwanese company to make the upgrade during the facility's construction. Techmonitor also believes AMD and Nvidia urged TSMC to perform the upgrade before production begins.
STILL LIVE: Top-Notch Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Still Get
The year's top shopping holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, have technically come and gone. But a number of retailers are expanding their sales even more to make this a full Cyber Week. Some of the deals aren't quite as good as they were yesterday, but you can still save if you act fast. Peruse our picks among 13 essential categories below or use the drop-down table of contents above to go directly to the deals you want to see.
