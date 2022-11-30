School districts discuss factors that go into decision making for weather-related early dismissals or closures

Read full article on original website
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools' parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
Madison County not taking any chances with severe weather
CANTON, Miss. — Madison County officials aren't taking any chances with Tuesday's severe weather. Canton Mayor William Truly issued an emergency order before the storms hit, which called for the shelter to open at the Canton Multipurpose Complex. The mayor also urged residents in the city's flood zones to take precautions.
City receives one response to water management RFP, source says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to running Jackson’s water system, very few companies want to take the plunge. Just one vendor responded to Jackson’s recent request for proposals (RFP) seeking a firm to take over operations and maintenance of the city’s water system, so says the man recently put in place by a judge to oversee it.
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms. Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather. Here’s a birds-eye view of the...
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County – The Vicksburg Post
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County. The area in red, south of Vicksburg, was identified by the National Weather Service as being under a Tornado Warning at 5 pm on Tuesday. Madison Parish and the southern half of Warren County are under a Tornado Warning until 5:45...
Mississippi community has bond rating withdrawn by New York credit rating provider
The City of Vicksburg was recently listed among five communities to lose its bond rating from Moody’s Investment Services, a New York-based provider of credit ratings and risk analysis. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the loss of the city’s A2 bond rating in a letter sent on Tuesday.
Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
Greenwood, Leflore & Businesses feel impact of GLH problems
GREENWOOD - With Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support, city and county leaders worry how it's going to affect the community... but it some ways it already has. With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayer's Channel, The Delta News shows one of the first signs of fallout from the hospital's dire condition.
Results released in Hinds County runoff races
JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
Yazoo City, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Mississippi police chief takes drug busts to a new level
One Mississippi city is taking a creative approach to identifying so-called “drug houses” to put drug dealers out of business. Signs popping up in neighborhoods across Vicksburg read, “This Drug House is Closed for Business By: Chief Penny Jones.”. “These signs show that certain ‘businesses’ are no...
Things To Know Thursday, December 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit...
Unofficial results show Gibbs, Hodges win Hinds County judicial runoffs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unofficial results show that Rep. Debra Gibbs and Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges have won runoff races for judicial spots in Hinds County. With 27 of 27 precincts reporting, Hodges received 1,387 votes, more than twice the 604 votes received by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders to win Chancery...
Madison Christmas Parade
The city of Madison Christmas Parade is on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The parade begins at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, goes down Old Canton Road, comes up Madison Avenue, and ends at the Red Caboose. The deadline to sign up to have a float in the parade is Dec....
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
