ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

School districts discuss factors that go into decision making for weather-related early dismissals or closures

By Courtney Ann Jackson
WLOX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Madison County not taking any chances with severe weather

CANTON, Miss. — Madison County officials aren't taking any chances with Tuesday's severe weather. Canton Mayor William Truly issued an emergency order before the storms hit, which called for the shelter to open at the Canton Multipurpose Complex. The mayor also urged residents in the city's flood zones to take precautions.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

City receives one response to water management RFP, source says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to running Jackson’s water system, very few companies want to take the plunge. Just one vendor responded to Jackson’s recent request for proposals (RFP) seeking a firm to take over operations and maintenance of the city’s water system, so says the man recently put in place by a judge to oversee it.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms. Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather. Here’s a birds-eye view of the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

Greenwood, Leflore & Businesses feel impact of GLH problems

GREENWOOD - With Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support, city and county leaders worry how it's going to affect the community... but it some ways it already has. With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayer's Channel, The Delta News shows one of the first signs of fallout from the hospital's dire condition.
GREENWOOD, MS
WAPT

Results released in Hinds County runoff races

JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Yazoo City, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Philadelphia High School soccer team will have a game with Yazoo County High School on December 01, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, December 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Unofficial results show Gibbs, Hodges win Hinds County judicial runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unofficial results show that Rep. Debra Gibbs and Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges have won runoff races for judicial spots in Hinds County. With 27 of 27 precincts reporting, Hodges received 1,387 votes, more than twice the 604 votes received by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders to win Chancery...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison Christmas Parade

The city of Madison Christmas Parade is on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The parade begins at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, goes down Old Canton Road, comes up Madison Avenue, and ends at the Red Caboose. The deadline to sign up to have a float in the parade is Dec....
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy