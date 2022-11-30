BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Community Justice Parole and Probation division is halfway through a $6.5 million building renovation and expansion. Department director Deevy Holcomb is looking forward to having the department in one place after years of separate locations on the public safety campus at the city's north end, “All staff assigned to Bend will report to and work out of one building. And that building will have offices for everybody. There is going to be some shelled out space that doesn’t have any offices yet but will be ready in 5, 10 years when we need it.”

