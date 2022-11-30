Read full article on original website
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
Bend police release video of Safeway mass shooter
A new string of video gathered by Bend police on Aug. 28, the day of the mass shooting at a Safeway, was released Thursday.
Bend police reports reveal shock from those who knew Safeway shooter
Interviews spread across hundreds of pages of police reports that followed the deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway this summer detail the shock that washed over the gunman’s family and friends in the days that followed. A cache of investigatory documents released by the Bend Police Department on Thursday...
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
Bend woman’s DUII arrest after wrong-way Hwy. 97 crash adds to city’s record tally for year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 31-year-old Bend woman was arrested Thursday night and is facing more than a dozen charges after a fleeing, wrong-way drugged-driving crash on Highway 97 at Bend's north end. Officers responded to a report of an apparent DUII driver speeding through the parking lot of...
Driver Charged In Deadly Hwy 58 Crash
OAKRIDGE, OR -- State Police have arrested a driver they say is responsible for a crash that killed a five-year-old girl and injured a Sunriver couple. Amber Gonzalez-Riddle, of Portland, was westbound on Highway 58 on the evening of November 20th. Troopers say she crossed into oncoming traffic, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, and hit an SUV driven by a Sunriver woman. The two people in the SUV were pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire, and taken to the hospital.
Alleged Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Running From Police
BEND, OR -- A 31-year-old Bend woman is accused of running away from a DUI crash on the north end of town. Bend Police say Jessica Capasso was seen speeding through the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot on Hunnell Road, at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When officers approached her parked car, they say she drove over two parking lot islands before reaching Highway 97. Investigators say she then drove north in the southbound lanes and collided with a Jeep Wrangler that had just turned left onto the highway. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital.
▶️Bend PD Chief: We’re under legal obligation to release Safeway shooting video
The Bend Police Department on Thursday released private surveillance video from their investigation into the Bend Safeway shooting on Aug. 28. A Safeway employee and a customer were both killed before the shooter took his own life. We sat down with Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz to ask him the...
Deschutes County Search and Rescue assist stranded backcountry skiers
According to Deschutes County 911 Dispatch, on Friday, at about 5:27 PM, they received a 911 call from a backcountry skier near Todd Lake. The caller reported that his ski companion was having a ski malfunction that they could not repair in the field, and they were unable to make it back out of the location unassisted.
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
5 things to know Friday: Bend PD’s role in new camping code
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
▶️ Families, kids react to Northwest Crossing Christmas tree lighting in Bend
A tree lighting took place at Northwest Crossing Thursday night. Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen was there to capture the event. On Friday, Bend’s Community Tree Lighting at the top of Drake Park by the Commons Cafe. The party starts around 3:00 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m.
Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male
Bend police sought the public’s help Monday night in finding a 16-year-old Bend girl, considered missing and at risk, who reportedly left the city’s NE Second Street warming shelter with an unknown male during the evening. The post Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Mental health professionals on impacts of Safeway shooting video release
After the Bend Police Department’s release Thursday of the surveillance video from the Safeway shooting that took the lives of two community members on August 28, local mental health providers are offering extra support. It’s a chance for people to decide for themselves whether or not to watch the...
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say
Bend police said early Tuesday that a missing 16-year-old Bend girl had been found. The post Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say appeared first on KTVZ.
Expansion of Parole & Probation Facility Reaches Midway Point
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Community Justice Parole and Probation division is halfway through a $6.5 million building renovation and expansion. Department director Deevy Holcomb is looking forward to having the department in one place after years of separate locations on the public safety campus at the city's north end, “All staff assigned to Bend will report to and work out of one building. And that building will have offices for everybody. There is going to be some shelled out space that doesn’t have any offices yet but will be ready in 5, 10 years when we need it.”
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
Team Long Road arrives in Bend today, traveling from the Massachusetts coast
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some marines walking across the country arrived in Bend on Thursday. They're traveling from the Massachusetts coast to the Oregon coast. The marines want to raise awareness about the more than 80 thousand veterans who are still missing in action. Two of the walkers have served over 56 years in the marines. In August, they were joined by a third marine in Illinois.
▶️ Bend charity needs Christmas Tree donations due to supply chain issues
The Christmas Tree Project works to provide free and decorated Christmas trees to families in need. Lindsay Greco with the charity says she does not have enough trees to accomplish her goal. “We serve typically about 100 families a year. Currently I have 30 trees,” Greco said. So, the local...
