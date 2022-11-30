Read full article on original website
Newark reveals post-COVID standardized test scores while many others wait
When standardized testing resumed in the Spring of 2022 after being suspended for two years under COVID-19, Newark was like the rest of New Jersey, which experienced declines in math and English scores attributed to pandemic-related restrictions, stresses and other disruptions. But state education officials have delayed publishing results for...
