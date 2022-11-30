BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team plays host to the No. 8 Geneseo Knights tonight at the Ice Arena at 7 p.m. The Bengals come into the game having won the consolation game of the Castleton Tournament in Vermont last weekend, defeating Franklin Pierce University by a 4-2 margin. The Knights enter the contest with a win in their most recent outing on Sunday, defeating visiting Williams College in overtime 4-3. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO