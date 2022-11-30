Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Drops SUNYAC Matchup With Geneseo
GENESEO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball fell short in their SUNYAC contest tonight with Geneseo by a final score of 61-46 at the Schrader Gymnasium. RECORDS: Geneseo (3-2, 1-1 SUNYAC), Buffalo State (1-5, 0-2 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Tashawni Cornfield (Gowanda, NY/Putham) and Brianna Smith...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Falls Short Against #8 Geneseo
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team dropped a hard-fought battle with #8 Geneseo on Friday evening, falling 3-2 to the Knights in SUNYAC action at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Geneseo – 3, Buffalo State – 2 LOCATION: Ice Arena – Buffalo,...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Ready For SUNYAC Weekend
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team will have two SUNYAC matchups this weekend as they travel Geneseo tonight with tip-off set for 5:30 pm before returning home on Saturday to battle Oswego at 2:00 pm. The team will look to get back in the win column after falling to Brockport by a score of 71-63 on Tuesday night.
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey to Host #8 Geneseo
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team plays host to the No. 8 Geneseo Knights tonight at the Ice Arena at 7 p.m. The Bengals come into the game having won the consolation game of the Castleton Tournament in Vermont last weekend, defeating Franklin Pierce University by a 4-2 margin. The Knights enter the contest with a win in their most recent outing on Sunday, defeating visiting Williams College in overtime 4-3. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS.
Buffalo State Athletics
Swim And Dive Heads To Cortland For Mid-Season Invite
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo state men's and women's swimming and diving team returns to action this weekend as they travel to Cortland for the annual Cortland Snow Flurries Invitational. The team's midseason meet will kick-off with an evening session tonight at 5:00 pm, and a morning (10:00 am) and afternoon session (5:00 pm) on Saturday.
Buffalo State Athletics
Track And Field Opens Season At Houghton December Classic
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State indoor track and field team opens their season tonight as they travel to Houghton for the Houghton December Classic. The meet is slated to start at 4:00 pm. You can follow LIVE RESULTS here. Breaking Down The Bengals:. Head Coach Chris Bostwick will...
iheart.com
Another Local College is Now a University
Another local college is now a university. SUNY Brockport has announced SUNY has approved its application to be recognized as a university. Its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Brockport” to “State University of New York Brockport.”. Roberts Wesleyan...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
Kucko’s Camera: 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville
Today, John Kucko adds to his collection of cool and vintage car sightings with a 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville.
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Henrietta, Webster residents lose power due to strong winds
Power outages being reported throughout region has high winds move through.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Sunrise Smart Start: RG&E billing issues, Nazareth arrest
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Kucko’s Camera: Lakeshore at Sodus Point
Today, John Kucko took his camera to the lakeshore at Sodus Point.
$25 million Ellicott Station replacing downtown eyesore in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Rachael Tabelski, Batavia's city manager, said she used to cringe when driving down Ellicott Street and looking at a series of vacant buildings. “It was not a good look for the city,” Tabelski said. “How could we promote development when these buildings were sitting there?”
chronicle-express.com
1922: Penn Yan’s John Roche stars in “The Good Provider”
The Chronicle-Express: Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
13 WHAM
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM
Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
