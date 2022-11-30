ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech removes interim tag for coach Brent Key

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MY1jc_0jRrCnRL00

Georgia Tech agreed to make interim coach Brent Key the program's full-time head coach on Tuesday.

Key, who was the program's assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, was given the interim coach title in September after Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins amid a 1-3 start.

The Yellow Jackets went 4-4 under Key on their way to finishing 5-7 (4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), including a 21-17 upset of then-No. 13 North Carolina on Nov. 19.

Key, 44, is a Georgia Tech alumnus who played right guard for the program from 1997-2000.

"Like I've said many times over the past two months, I love this team, and I couldn't be more excited to be their head coach," Key said in a news release. "We will work unbelievably hard to make our fans, alumni and former players very proud of this program. Thank you to everyone who has supported our team over the past two months, and we thank you in advance for your continued support as we begin working towards next season. Go Jackets!"

Athletic director J Batt said in a statement, "Since I arrived on campus earlier this fall, I have observed first-hand Coach Key's leadership, passion, energy and genuine care for our student-athletes, our football program and the Institute, as well as how his players and staff responded to his leadership and the genuine care that they have for him.

"There was strong interest from across the country to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, and we conducted an exhaustive national search. At the beginning and end of the search, it was clear that the best choice for Georgia Tech is Brent Key."

Georgia Tech vetted a number of external candidates, but ESPN reported that the school's reluctance to guarantee enough money in the contract turned some candidates off.

Tulane coach Willie Fritz was reported to be among the candidates the Yellow Jackets were interested in. Earlier Tuesday, Tulane announced that Fritz informed the school he was staying put.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech

A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
ATLANTA, GA
WHEREISTHEBUZZ

Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles

Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
ATLANTA, GA
scoreatl.com

Najeh’s Game of the Week: North Oconee at Cedartown Semifinal Preview

The semifinals of the GHSA playoffs start tomorrow, and the game of the week is Cedartown vs. North Oconee. Both teams come into the game undefeated at 13-0 and with a state championship in their sights. Cedartown was tested in their last match against Bainbridge, where they trailed at the half 21-13 but turned it on in the 2nd half with some stout defense and limited their turnovers. North Oconee was tested early in their season with their close wins against Oconee County (17-14) and South Forsyth (7-6). North Oconee head coach Tyler Aurandt talked about what his team learned from those early tests and how it has helped fuel their run.
CEDARTOWN, GA
The Center Square

Study finds most dangerous roads in Georgia are all in the Atlanta metro area

(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed. The company reviewed fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2018 to 2020 and analyzed 4,307 fatal crashes,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
408
Followers
3K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy