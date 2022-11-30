ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook defeats Saint Joseph’s (N.Y.) 89-48

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Stephenson-Moore’s 23 points helped Stony Brook defeat Saint Joseph’s (N.Y.) 89-48 on Tuesday night.

Stephenson-Moore was 10-of-15 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Seawolves (2-5). Frankie Policelli scored 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Kenan Sarvan recorded 14 points and was 5-of-17 shooting, including 4 for 12 from distance, and went 0 for 3 from the line.

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Ryan McNeely, who finished with 12 points. Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) also got nine points from Spencer Malloy. Timothy Hirdt also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

