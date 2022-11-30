ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greenville News

South Carolina women's basketball beats Memphis 79-54, double-doubles from Boston, Cardoso

COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30. ...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Clarion Ledger

Colorado preparing to finalize Deion Sanders hire after SWAC title game | Report

Colorado is preparing for Deion Sanders to arrive in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday night and agree to terms to become its next head coach, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Sanders coached Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game against Southern on Saturday. According to the SI report, Colorado is expecting Sanders to land in Boulder on a flight from Jackson around midnight local time. ...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy