Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Carolina women's basketball beats Memphis 79-54, double-doubles from Boston, Cardoso
COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30. ...
‘It’s just a sense of relief.’ CAL’s return to the state finals ends with its biggest win.
Christian Academy-Louisville completes undefeated season with shutout of Bardstown in Class 3A title game.
Watch: Georgia shows why you play to the whistle on blocked field goal touchdown
The SEC Championship started off with a bang on Saturday when No. 1 ranked Georgia opened the scoring with a 95-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown. It was not only a great play by the Bulldogs' special teams unit, it was also a great lesson in always playing until the whistle.
Colorado preparing to finalize Deion Sanders hire after SWAC title game | Report
Colorado is preparing for Deion Sanders to arrive in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday night and agree to terms to become its next head coach, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Sanders coached Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game against Southern on Saturday. According to the SI report, Colorado is expecting Sanders to land in Boulder on a flight from Jackson around midnight local time. ...
Comments / 0