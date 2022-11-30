ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

NC State hosts Pittsburgh following Hinson's 22-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-1) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh's 87-58 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wolf Pack have gone 5-0 at home. NC State is 7- when it wins the turnover battle...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy