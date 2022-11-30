ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middlebury.edu

#17 Panthers Blank Vassar, 9-0

The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's squash team breezed past Vassar by a 9-0 score on Friday evening in New York. The Panthers didn't surrender a game in the road victory. Firdaus Shallo started things off for Middlebury with an 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 win at #7, while Abbie Peterson posted an 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 triumph in the middle of the ladder.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters save North Ferrisburgh building

FERRISBURGH — Three dozen firefighters from six departments, including 21 from the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department, saved at least the structure of a historic North Ferrisburgh mill from a fire that was called in at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The wooden mill is on the banks of Lewis...
FERRISBURGH, VT
Adirondack Explorer

In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center

Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
JAY, NY
rock929rocks.com

Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List

Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Dozens displaced after fire rips through Burlington apartment building

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Fire Department said at least 50 people are displaced after a fire ripped through a Burlington apartment building Friday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Dept. responded to the call just after 4 p.m. for a report of fire coming out of the roof and multiple doors of a second-floor apartment on South Meadow Drive.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school

How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. Convicted murderer to await sentencing behind bars, moved from mental health facility. Updated: 6 hours ago. Aita Gurung will await sentencing behind bars rather than a psychiatric facility. Crowd cheers US victory at Burlington bar. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter

A re-districting deadline is fast approaching that could remake Burlington’s electoral map, especially an area encompassing University Heights. Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. Every year, the library partners with local booksellers to acquire donations or purchases of...
BURLINGTON, VT
nystateofpolitics.com

Work begins on 339-mile transmission line from Canada to NYC

Construction has started on the longest stretch of the Champlain Hudson Power Express — a 339-mile transmission line to bring clean hydropower from Canada to New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul, multiple officials and lawmakers gathered Wednesday morning for an indoor groundbreaking at the Whitehall Castle to celebrate the start of construction in the North Country town. The longest stretch of the line spans 17.6 miles through Washington County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Burlington Police identify suspected ‘peeping tom’

It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. Legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS headed to President Biden’s desk. A bill to protect firefighter from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Kuster voted NDC...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy