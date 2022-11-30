Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
#17 Panthers Blank Vassar, 9-0
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's squash team breezed past Vassar by a 9-0 score on Friday evening in New York. The Panthers didn't surrender a game in the road victory. Firdaus Shallo started things off for Middlebury with an 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 win at #7, while Abbie Peterson posted an 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 triumph in the middle of the ladder.
colchestersun.com
Colchester teacher Ben Marlow commentates for ESPN, sees excitement for soccer in Vermont
On Saturday, Nov. 26, while many were eating Thanksgiving leftovers, Ben Marlow was preparing for an unforgettable evening. Marlow was asked to provide color commentary for the ESPN broadcast of the UVM vs. UCLA men's NCAA soccer tournament game in Burlington. Marlow, a math teacher at Colchester High School and...
Frontier Airlines pulls out of Burlington
The move means Vermonters can no longer fly nonstop to Orlando, and it eliminates a direct flight to Denver. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frontier Airlines pulls out of Burlington.
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: this $374,900 home in Colchester has a private beach down the street and is a single level home
This house in Colchester includes a private beach down the street and a modern interior with a open floor plan. The home has ceiling fans in almost every room and is a single level home. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $374,900. Square Feet: 882. HIGHLIGHTS: metal roof, modern interior,...
Addison Independent
Firefighters save North Ferrisburgh building
FERRISBURGH — Three dozen firefighters from six departments, including 21 from the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department, saved at least the structure of a historic North Ferrisburgh mill from a fire that was called in at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The wooden mill is on the banks of Lewis...
As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together
By Juliet Schulman-Hall/VTDigger Hidden among the trees of Forest Road in St. George, two strangers, 40 years apart in age, began sharing a home. Carol Blakely, a retired teacher in her 70s and mother of four, once had a house […] Read More The post As demand for home-share program grows, more strangers move in together appeared first on The Mountain Times.
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center
Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
rock929rocks.com
Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List
Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
mynbc5.com
Dozens displaced after fire rips through Burlington apartment building
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Fire Department said at least 50 people are displaced after a fire ripped through a Burlington apartment building Friday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Dept. responded to the call just after 4 p.m. for a report of fire coming out of the roof and multiple doors of a second-floor apartment on South Meadow Drive.
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
WCAX
Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school
Convicted murderer to await sentencing behind bars, moved from mental health facility. Aita Gurung will await sentencing behind bars rather than a psychiatric facility.
WCAX
St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter
A re-districting deadline is fast approaching that could remake Burlington's electoral map, especially an area encompassing University Heights. Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign.
nystateofpolitics.com
Work begins on 339-mile transmission line from Canada to NYC
Construction has started on the longest stretch of the Champlain Hudson Power Express — a 339-mile transmission line to bring clean hydropower from Canada to New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul, multiple officials and lawmakers gathered Wednesday morning for an indoor groundbreaking at the Whitehall Castle to celebrate the start of construction in the North Country town. The longest stretch of the line spans 17.6 miles through Washington County.
WCAX
Burlington Police identify suspected ‘peeping tom’
Legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS headed to President Biden's desk. A bill to protect firefighter from forever chemicals is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk.
