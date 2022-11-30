Read full article on original website
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's picks entering Bowl Season
Championship Saturday is here and with the conference title races wrapping up, it's time to look ahead and make our predictions for College Football Bowl Season. USC and TCU made things a little more interesting than expected, both losing in their respective conference title games. Southern Cal is ...
Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Deuce Vaughn remembers what Chris Klieman told him when recruiting the running back to Kansas State. Consider that a promise kept. “Coach Klieman said we’re going to build a culture that’s going to win championships. It’s going to be built on team, player-first, a player-led team,” said Vaughn, the 5-foot-6 dynamo who was the Big 12 championship game MVP. “And we built that.” Vaughn ran for 130 yards with a 44-yard touchdown and was the game’s MVP, former backup Will Howard threw two touchdowns and Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as the No. 13 Wildcats beat third-ranked playoff hopeful TCU 31-28 on Saturday.
Comments & Questions Following UCF's 45-28 Loss to Tulane
UCF lost 45-28 to Tulane, and now questions need to be answered.
Georgia offense soars over LSU, Unbeaten Bulldogs win SEC Championship
Georgia struck quick and that was all she wrote for LSU as the Bulldogs overpowered the Tigers 50-30 to stay unbeaten and win the SEC Championship for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs scored 21 points in less than four minutes from the end of the first quarter to...
