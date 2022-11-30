ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post-Crescent

Neenah girls basketball standout Allie Ziebell commits to UConn

Neenah standout girls basketball player Allie Ziebell has verbally committed to play at the University of Connecticut. The 6-foot junior guard, who led the state in scoring last season, announced her decision on a Twitter post early Saturday afternoon. She was a second-team Associated Press all-state selection and a unanimous first-team all-Fox Valley...
NEENAH, WI
The State Journal-Register

BOYS ROUNDUP: Tandem propels Lanphier to CS8 home victory

Editor's note: This boys roundup was inadvertently left out of Thursday's print edition of The State Journal-Register. Shaunasy Hatchett knocked down 10 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 25 points and teammate Austin Robinson posted a double-double in Lanphier’s 66-47 Central State Eight Conference boys basketball victory over Rochester on Tuesday at Lober-Nika Gymnasium.   ...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy