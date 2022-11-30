Read full article on original website
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Haynes King, Drew Pyne and Brennan Armstrong are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
With all sorts of turmoil behind them, No. 1 Georgia left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff
Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Deuce Vaughn remembers what Chris Klieman told him when recruiting the running back to Kansas State. Consider that a promise kept. “Coach Klieman said we’re going to build a culture that’s going to win championships. It’s going to be built on team, player-first, a player-led team,” said Vaughn, the 5-foot-6 dynamo who was the Big 12 championship game MVP. “And we built that.” Vaughn ran for 130 yards with a 44-yard touchdown and was the game’s MVP, former backup Will Howard threw two touchdowns and Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as the No. 13 Wildcats beat third-ranked playoff hopeful TCU 31-28 on Saturday.
Jackson State football repeats as SWAC champion as Deion Sanders' future takes center stage
Deion Sanders leading Jackson State (12-0, 9-0 SWAC) to consecutive SWAC Championship victories should feel like a momentous occasion for Tigers fans. Even if it's only for a few fleeting moments. Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Sanders has forever changed the program in his three seasons in Jackson. Saturday's 43-24 victory...
Georgia offense soars over LSU, Unbeaten Bulldogs win SEC Championship
Georgia struck quick and that was all she wrote for LSU as the Bulldogs overpowered the Tigers 50-30 to stay unbeaten and win the SEC Championship for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs scored 21 points in less than four minutes from the end of the first quarter to...
