Christian Pulisic diagnosed with 'pelvic contusion' and listed 'day-to-day' after violent collision in USMNT's win over Iran

Soccer fans optimistic for Team USA's future despite World Cup loss to the Netherlands
U.S. Men's National Soccer team run came to an end after losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16, 3-1.
‘The bond we have is beautiful’: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Argentina fans
Lionel Messi hailed the “beautiful” bond between Argentina’s players and fans after marking his 1,000th professional appearance with a peerless performance, which included a sublimely taken first goal, in the nervy win over Australia. Argentina’s fixtures have resembled home matches in Qatar, their fans turning stadiums into...
World Cup 2022: Why Japan’s controversial goal vs. Spain stood despite appearing to go out of play
DOHA, Qatar — The goal that dumped Germany out of the 2022 World Cup initially didn’t count. Japan scored it to take the lead during its 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday, but referees initially disallowed it because the ball, a second before the goal, seemed to have crossed the end line.
Netherlands eliminates U.S. in round of 16 at World Cup
Daley Blind of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Memphis Depay of the Netherlands during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) AL...
Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage
Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
