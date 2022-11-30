ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech removes interim tag for coach Brent Key

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Georgia Tech agreed to make interim coach Brent Key the program's full-time head coach on Tuesday.

Key, who was the program's assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, was given the interim coach title in September after Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins amid a 1-3 start.

