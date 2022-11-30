ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Understanding and Preventing Domestic Violence, Health Insurance Coverage in Jeopardy & Industrialization of the Greater Chaco Landscape

This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss a record-setting weekend of domestic violence calls in the city of Albuquerque. Plus, the panel also talks through the potential that thousands of New Mexicans could lose their preferred health insurance if a deal isn’t reached between UnitedHealthcare and Lovelace. And the panelists weigh in on a recent State Supreme Court decision validating the new appointment process for the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gov. announces new education policy advisor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state. “Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

2022 True Heroes: Dr. Sanjeev Arora

The Albuquerque gastroenterologist’s Project ECHO is transforming the landscape of medical treatment in rural New Mexico and all across the world. ONE MORNING IN 2001, DR. SANJEEV ARORA entered his university clinic in Albuquerque to find a woman and her two children already waiting for him. The woman, who had been living with untreated hepatitis C for the last eight years, was experiencing intense abdominal pain. “Why didn’t you come earlier?” asked the gastroenterologist and University of New Mexico professor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Law license taken away from former APD officer

Woman to receive thousands in lawsuit involving The …. A lawsuit involving the University of New Mexico is coming to a close. The state will be paying a woman as a form of settlement. Missing Santa Fe man found dead, police say. A person who was reported missing was found...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is hope for a Rio Rancho teen and her family after undergoing a first-of-its-kind medical procedure here in New Mexico. “It gives me hope. I just know it’s going to be a process for her and for us,” says Nizhoni Begay. “Honestly, I thought we’d have to leave NM to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Write a letter to Santa; Macy’s will donate to ‘Make-A-Wish’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Macy’s beloved letter-writing to Santa campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, is back this year. They are also inviting the whole community to participate. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa that’s dropped off in Macy’s, they will donate $2...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

