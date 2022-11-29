Clemson-UNC: Dabo Swinney says Tar Heels’ offense is the best ‘we've seen, by far’ ahead of ACC Championship

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Related
Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 (...)
Dan Mullen Predicting Notable Upset On Championship Weekend
Dan Mullen has an interesting upset pick for Championship Weekend. The former Florida Gators head coach is taking the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. After a 9-1 start to the season, the Tar Heels lost each of their...
fbschedules.com
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
Mack Brown On Recruiting Against Clemson: 'They've Beaten Us a Bunch'
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown details the impact a win over Clemson in the ACC Championship Game could have on recruiting in the future.
247Sports
Hicks 2.0? Dudley star RB Jailen Hicks talks with us about his N.C. A&T connection, GHOE and his recruitment
Greensboro running back and wide receiver Jailen Hicks stands tall at 6'4 but is also a 195 pound ball of lighting out of the backfield. Hicks is a member of 2023 graduating class and is currently attending North Carolina A&T's Middle College while he played football as a member of the Dudley Panthers football team.
Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina
The quarterback situation has been a hot topic the last month at Clemson. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School arrives (...)
Clemson makes the cut for one of nation's top '24 OL
One of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen has cut his list of top schools to ten and Clemson has made the cut. Leesburg, VA's Fletcher Westphal announced his top ten on Twitter Wednesday. (...)
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
Sully’s Steamers comes to The Hub in Spartanburg
Sully's Steamers, the bagel sandwich chain popular in the Carolinas, has opened a restaurant in Spartanburg.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
Deputies use helicopter, drones in search for missing South Carolina man
Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on November 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash on Highway 29 in South Carolina
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Roper Mountain Road follow-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We return to Roper Mountain Road to see if promised work is actually happening. When last covered this road back in August 2021, it was checkered with patches. Roper Mountain is seven miles long between Anderson Ridge Road and Woodruff Road, in Greenville. The South...
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
Pickens Co. Council debates fate of Highway 11
Pickens County Council members have been discussing the fate of Highway 11 for years.
Comments / 0