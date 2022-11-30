ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Hosted Notable Quarterback For Workout This Week

The Denver Broncos have welcomed a notable quarterback option for a workout. Earlier this week, former fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs worked out with the AFC West squad. Dobbs signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year. He was waived earlier this week after Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick

The Detroit Lions will finally have their rookie first-round pick available to play on Sunday. 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Lions plan to activate the wide receiver for their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news of Williams’ activation on Saturday. Schefter tweeted, “The Read more... The post Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Denver Broncos set new standard for long-term franchise dysfunction

Are the 2022 Broncos (and the Broncos of the recent past and near future) the gold standard for futility in today’s NFL?. While the stars seemed to be aligning for all three of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ AFC West rivals over the course of the 2022 off-season, no flame of hope burned brighter than that of the Denver Broncos. The once proud franchise had fallen into an endless loop of pedestrian signal callers, lackluster head coaches, and most importantly to the fanbase a complete absence of playoff appearances since Peyton Manning’s swan song Super Bowl 50 championship in 2015.
DENVER, CO

