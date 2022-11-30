ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech removes interim tag for coach Brent Key

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lf4sd_0jRr61AX00

Georgia Tech agreed to make interim coach Brent Key the program's full-time head coach on Tuesday.

Key, who was the program's assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, was given the interim coach title in September after Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins amid a 1-3 start.

The Yellow Jackets went 4-4 under Key on their way to finishing 5-7 (4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), including a 21-17 upset of then-No. 13 North Carolina on Nov. 19.

Key, 44, is a Georgia Tech alumnus who played right guard for the program from 1997-2000.

"Like I've said many times over the past two months, I love this team, and I couldn't be more excited to be their head coach," Key said in a news release. "We will work unbelievably hard to make our fans, alumni and former players very proud of this program. Thank you to everyone who has supported our team over the past two months, and we thank you in advance for your continued support as we begin working towards next season. Go Jackets!"

Athletic director J Batt said in a statement, "Since I arrived on campus earlier this fall, I have observed first-hand Coach Key's leadership, passion, energy and genuine care for our student-athletes, our football program and the Institute, as well as how his players and staff responded to his leadership and the genuine care that they have for him.

"There was strong interest from across the country to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, and we conducted an exhaustive national search. At the beginning and end of the search, it was clear that the best choice for Georgia Tech is Brent Key."

Georgia Tech vetted a number of external candidates, but ESPN reported that the school's reluctance to guarantee enough money in the contract turned some candidates off.

Tulane coach Willie Fritz was reported to be among the candidates the Yellow Jackets were interested in. Earlier Tuesday, Tulane announced that Fritz informed the school he was staying put.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech

A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
ATLANTA, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Robbie Roper Cause Of Death: How Did Roswell High Quarterback Robbie Die?

Robbie Roper Cause Of Death: The father of Robbie Roper, a high school quarterback from Georgia who tragically passed away in December at the age of 18, is speaking up. “If nothing else, I hoped he would be remembered as a model child. All I wanted was for people to think of him normally and not attribute any odd qualities to him “To explain his hesitation in discussing his son’s death, James remarked.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hughes Panthers, their QB have eyes on 6A crown

FAIRBURN, Ga. - Hughes quarterback Prentiss Air Noland is really living up to his name. And yes, Air is his real name. "My dad gave me that name when I first came out the womb," Noland told FOX 5 Sports. "He put it on my birth certificate. That's my middle name. Some people think it's my nickname, but it's actually my middle name."
FAIRBURN, GA
WHEREISTHEBUZZ

Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles

Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved

This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Charlamagne Tha God Featured In Krystal’s New Side Chik Commercial

Atlanta-based Krystal is back again with a new commercial about its Side Chik chicken sandwich. After enlisting Atlanta rap royalty 2Chainz in one commercial and adding the talents of social media influencer Brittany Renner, Krystal has upped the ante this time by featuring TV host and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
Steven Doyle

Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever

In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy