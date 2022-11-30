NCAA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Related
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: While the ‘Dawgs keep chopping it is time to put some respect on a historic Georgia football run
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep isn’t the latest on the ‘Dawgs and another great class. This one is about the remarkable stretch of football the ‘Dawgs have in their rearview mirror with a lot of potential glories still up ahead.
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia
LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
Yardbarker
Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech
A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
High school football state playoff scoreboard
Semifinal round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles
Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
Warner Robins, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cartersville High School football team will have a game with Warner Robins High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
scoreatl.com
Najeh’s Game of the Week: North Oconee at Cedartown Semifinal Preview
The semifinals of the GHSA playoffs start tomorrow, and the game of the week is Cedartown vs. North Oconee. Both teams come into the game undefeated at 13-0 and with a state championship in their sights. Cedartown was tested in their last match against Bainbridge, where they trailed at the half 21-13 but turned it on in the 2nd half with some stout defense and limited their turnovers. North Oconee was tested early in their season with their close wins against Oconee County (17-14) and South Forsyth (7-6). North Oconee head coach Tyler Aurandt talked about what his team learned from those early tests and how it has helped fuel their run.
Cedartown, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cedartown. The North Oconee High School football team will have a game with Cedartown High School on December 02, 2022, 16:15:00. The North Oconee High School football team will have a game with Cedartown High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
Study finds most dangerous roads in Georgia are all in the Atlanta metro area
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed. The company reviewed fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2018 to 2020 and analyzed 4,307 fatal crashes,...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson
ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
French robotics company opens North American HQ in Atlanta
International robotics provider Exotec chose Atlanta for its North American headquarters.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Suffers From Highest Income Inequality In America
Atlanta has often held the title as the Black Mecca, a city where Blacks could thrive in business, political leadership, and culture. However, the city that is often referred to as the real-life Wakanda continues to have issues that could impact its future. According to the U.S. Census, Atlanta is the number one city for income inequality.
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0