NCAA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech

By Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech

A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
ATLANTA, GA
WHEREISTHEBUZZ

Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles

Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
ATLANTA, GA
High School Football PRO

Warner Robins, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cartersville High School football team will have a game with Warner Robins High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
scoreatl.com

Najeh’s Game of the Week: North Oconee at Cedartown Semifinal Preview

The semifinals of the GHSA playoffs start tomorrow, and the game of the week is Cedartown vs. North Oconee. Both teams come into the game undefeated at 13-0 and with a state championship in their sights. Cedartown was tested in their last match against Bainbridge, where they trailed at the half 21-13 but turned it on in the 2nd half with some stout defense and limited their turnovers. North Oconee was tested early in their season with their close wins against Oconee County (17-14) and South Forsyth (7-6). North Oconee head coach Tyler Aurandt talked about what his team learned from those early tests and how it has helped fuel their run.
CEDARTOWN, GA
The Center Square

Study finds most dangerous roads in Georgia are all in the Atlanta metro area

(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed. The company reviewed fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2018 to 2020 and analyzed 4,307 fatal crashes,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Suffers From Highest Income Inequality In America

Atlanta has often held the title as the Black Mecca, a city where Blacks could thrive in business, political leadership, and culture. However, the city that is often referred to as the real-life Wakanda continues to have issues that could impact its future. According to the U.S. Census, Atlanta is the number one city for income inequality.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

