ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks sign NBA veteran, free agent Kemba Walker

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Caxaf_0jRr5Q0q00

Dallas Mavericks season preview 05:35

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday they have signed free agent guard Kemba Walker.

Walker, who will wear No. 34 for the Mavericks, holds career averages of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 33.3 minutes per game in 741 games and 696 starts with Charlotte, Boston and New York.

An 11-year veteran of the NBA, Walker averaged 20-plus points in five straight seasons from 2015-2016 to 2019-2020, earning four consecutive All-Star nods from 2017 to 2020. He also earned All-NBA Third Team accolades with Charlotte in 2018-2019, and is a two-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Walker started his career out getting selected by Charlotte with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and spent his first eight seasons with the Bobcats/Hornets.

On July 6, 2019, he was dealt to Boston along with a 2020 second-round pick in exchange for Terry Rozier and a 2020 second-round selection. After spending two seasons with the Celtics, Walker was traded to Oklahoma City along with a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round selection in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick on June 18, 2021.

Walker was waived by Oklahoma City on Aug. 6, 2021, and signed with New York on Aug. 11, 2021.

After appearing and starting in 37 games for the Knicks in 2021-2022, he was traded to Detroit along with the draft rights to the 13th overall pick Jalen Duren in exchange for a 2025 first-round selection.

More recently, Walker was waived by the Pistons on Oct. 17 and became a free agent.

Terms of the deal with the Mavericks were not disclosed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long has harsh message for Boston Celtics

Nia Long had some harsh words for the Boston Celtics during a recent interview. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature. In the feature, Long discussed the cheating incident involving her longtime fiance, Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat

With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
BOSTON, MA
People

Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Russell Westbrook got into it with courtside fan during Bucks game

The Russell Westbrook experience just keeps on giving. Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers guard, had a tense moment with a fan sitting courtside at Friday’s game against the Bucks in Milwaukee. During a stoppage in play near the end of the first quarter, Westbrook could be seen exchanging words with the fan before Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley pulled him away. Take a look.
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton Expected Back Friday

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup against the Boston Celtics Friday night. Butler, who has missed the past seven games with a right knee injury, is one of two NBA All-Stars set to make their return. Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an MCL injury in the playoffs last year against the Chicago Bulls.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
166K+
Followers
24K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy