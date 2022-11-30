Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Survey ranks the NFL’s rudest fans
1,150 NFL fans were polled last month and ranked each fanbase based on rudeness — where does your team rank?
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick
The Detroit Lions will finally have their rookie first-round pick available to play on Sunday. 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Lions plan to activate the wide receiver for their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news of Williams’ activation on Saturday. Schefter tweeted, “The Read more... The post Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Soccer fans gather at KC Power & Light District to cheer on USMNT
Floods of Kansas City soccer fans gathered in the Power and Light District early Saturday morning to cheer on the United States Men’s National Soccer Team.
Jimmy Butler's Amazing Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Celtics
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Hogs Little Defensive Nap at End of First Half Tightens Things
Razorbacks manage to get slim lead over a pesky San Jose State team.
