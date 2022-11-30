Read full article on original website
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
Owner of Vancouver bulletproof gear company accused of doctoring ballistics tests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man is accused of scheming and defrauding law enforcement agencies and the U.S. government out of millions of dollars by selling them falsely advertised helmets and body armor, according to federal charging documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 22. Jeff Meining owns Bulletproof It, LLC...
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on Dec. 8. It will require anyone...
8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County
Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
Racial Slurs Cropping Up on Traffic Signs
Several neighbors have noticed the n-word being written in pen on many street signs in inner SE along SE 30th Ave. between Division and Salmon, and on SE Clinton between 26th and 37th. It’s the same handwriting each time and the person usually returns after it has been cleaned off. So, it seems pretty predictable.
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
Portland porch pirate pepper-sprays mail carrier and homeowner after they give chase
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday brought some scary moments for a homeowner and mail carrier in Portland's Overlook neighborhood after a porch pirate stole a package, then pepper-sprayed both men when they chased after him. Ben, the homeowner, did not want his last name or face used in this story....
Good Afternoon, News: Takeoff Was an Innocent Bystander, Portland Resignation Tea, and Seal Facial Recognition
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Multnomah County and...
The Wait Outside Portland’s Unlicensed Psychedelic Mushroom Store Is Over Two Hours Long
Crowds are flocking to Shroom House, the cash-only storefront on West Burnside Street that’s selling psychedelic mushrooms to anyone willing to part with $40 and show their driver’s license. News outlets, including WW, reported the business’s existence yesterday. This afternoon, as first noted on Reddit, the line wound...
Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?
On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?
Your browser does not support the audio element. In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
City, property owners still unsure when Jackson Tower graffiti will be removed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The prominent blue and gold graffiti that was scrawled onto Jackson Tower’s 10th-floor facade in March, still hangs over Pioneer Courthouse Square as holiday crowds gather in Downtown Portland to see the annual Christmas tree. More than eight months after an unknown tagger illegally defaced the historic landmark, the City of […]
New hires of Portland Police Bureau say they're not fazed by city's issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — The records division at the Portland Police Bureau is where California transplant Amy Neidiffer took a job in February 2022. She was beyond excited to be putting her criminal justice degree to good use — but almost immediately, Neidiffer got an itch. "Reading the reports...
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
Multiple local Jiffy Lube locations assist police in fight against catalytic converter theft
A chain of local oil change shops is partnering with local law enforcement to help protect vehicles from catalytic converter theft, free of charge
Burglary ring hits three West Linn homes in 10 days
Group believed to be from South America may have also operated in Lake Oswego, unincorporated Clackamas County area.This story has been updated from its original version. Over the past week and a half, a burglary ring police believe to be from South America has hit three houses in West Linn. According to Sergeant Bill Garland, a public information officer for the West Linn Police Department, the group cases upscale homes and steals easily concealable goods like jewelry when no one is home. Residents of one West Linn home recently hit by the ring couldn't immediately identify anything that...
Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
