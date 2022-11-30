ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham Outlook

8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County

Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
southeastexaminer.com

Racial Slurs Cropping Up on Traffic Signs

Several neighbors have noticed the n-word being written in pen on many street signs in inner SE along SE 30th Ave. between Division and Salmon, and on SE Clinton between 26th and 37th. It’s the same handwriting each time and the person usually returns after it has been cleaned off. So, it seems pretty predictable.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?

On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?

Your browser does not support the audio element. In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
PORTLAND, OR
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Burglary ring hits three West Linn homes in 10 days

Group believed to be from South America may have also operated in Lake Oswego, unincorporated Clackamas County area.This story has been updated from its original version. Over the past week and a half, a burglary ring police believe to be from South America has hit three houses in West Linn. According to Sergeant Bill Garland, a public information officer for the West Linn Police Department, the group cases upscale homes and steals easily concealable goods like jewelry when no one is home. Residents of one West Linn home recently hit by the ring couldn't immediately identify anything that...
WEST LINN, OR
KGW

Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
PORTLAND, OR

