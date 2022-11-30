ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Kelly Jackson O’Brien

Kelly Jackson O’Brien 38 of Avoca, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Dec. 2, 2022, at Allied Services Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on July 23, 1984, and was the daughter of Thomas and Anna Paglianite Jackson. Kelly was a member...
AVOCA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottsville man killed by falling street sign

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Pottsville man was killed after a street sign hit him on the head. Kerry A. Spiess, 36, was working on a sanitation truck that backed into a street sign on the 100 Block of N. Progress Avenue. Mr. Spiess stepped off the back of the truck...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton tips off a new era under Matt Scholl in 2022-23

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton boys basketball made quite the run during the 2022 playoffs last season. The Konkrete Kids weren't ousted until the PIAA quarterfinals. A year later, several of those key pieces from the starting five have moved on, with one exception, Tristen Pinnock. Not only is it a fresh starting five, it's a new era for the program in general.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager

WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland vs. Lower Merion boys basketball, 12.2.22

Parkland drops season opener at home to Lower Merion. Parkland welcomed Lower Merion on Friday night to tip-off their season. The Trojans put up a fight most of the night, but the Aces pulled away down the stretch for a, 72-57 win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. court dismisses school mask mandate lawsuit

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts. The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

English bulldog and chihuahua are seeking their forever home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We love outcasts at WFMZ, especially ones with fur. Vanya and Fern from Outcast Rescue visited WFMZ's studio, along with humans Crystal Roman and Denise Stewart. Vanya is an English bulldog and only 6 months old. She came to the rescue from Texas. She does have spina...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall head coach Matt Senneca resigns

Whitehall High School head football coach, Matt Senneca has announced that he will be stepping away from the program. This coming a week after the Zephyrs were knocked out of the PIAA quarterfinal round.
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton couple attending Biden's first state dinner

The guest list for President Joe Biden’s first state dinner Thursday night at the White House included a local power couple. The president and first lady Jill Biden invited Virginia McGregor and her husband, Robert, to attend the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The McGregors, residents of Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood, were expected to join about 300 people in a candlelit pavilion on the South Lawn.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
TOPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another Dunkin' eatery coming to Allentown in 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "America runs on Dunkin," and downtown Allentown is no exception. The Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain, with more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, is planning to open a new location on the ground floor of the Cityplace apartment complex at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
ALLENTOWN, PA

