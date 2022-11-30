Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Kelly Jackson O’Brien
Kelly Jackson O’Brien 38 of Avoca, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Dec. 2, 2022, at Allied Services Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on July 23, 1984, and was the daughter of Thomas and Anna Paglianite Jackson. Kelly was a member...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
Christmas movie made by Northampton native and her husband hitting big screen again at Roxy Theatre
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton native Jenn Gotzon grew up going to the Roxy Theatre. It's where the love story between she and her husband, Jim Chandler, will come alive on the big screen, for the second year in a row. "We created this story based on my real life. It's...
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
Pottsville man killed by falling street sign
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Pottsville man was killed after a street sign hit him on the head. Kerry A. Spiess, 36, was working on a sanitation truck that backed into a street sign on the 100 Block of N. Progress Avenue. Mr. Spiess stepped off the back of the truck...
Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
Northampton tips off a new era under Matt Scholl in 2022-23
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton boys basketball made quite the run during the 2022 playoffs last season. The Konkrete Kids weren't ousted until the PIAA quarterfinals. A year later, several of those key pieces from the starting five have moved on, with one exception, Tristen Pinnock. Not only is it a fresh starting five, it's a new era for the program in general.
Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager
WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
Parkland vs. Lower Merion boys basketball, 12.2.22
Parkland drops season opener at home to Lower Merion. Parkland welcomed Lower Merion on Friday night to tip-off their season. The Trojans put up a fight most of the night, but the Aces pulled away down the stretch for a, 72-57 win.
Pa. court dismisses school mask mandate lawsuit
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts. The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts...
English bulldog and chihuahua are seeking their forever home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We love outcasts at WFMZ, especially ones with fur. Vanya and Fern from Outcast Rescue visited WFMZ's studio, along with humans Crystal Roman and Denise Stewart. Vanya is an English bulldog and only 6 months old. She came to the rescue from Texas. She does have spina...
Whitehall head coach Matt Senneca resigns
Whitehall High School head football coach, Matt Senneca has announced that he will be stepping away from the program. This coming a week after the Zephyrs were knocked out of the PIAA quarterfinal round.
Scranton couple attending Biden's first state dinner
The guest list for President Joe Biden’s first state dinner Thursday night at the White House included a local power couple. The president and first lady Jill Biden invited Virginia McGregor and her husband, Robert, to attend the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The McGregors, residents of Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood, were expected to join about 300 people in a candlelit pavilion on the South Lawn.
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Developer wants to turn Lehigh County property into sober living facility, but idea faces pushback
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Controversy is brewing over a proposed development in Lehigh County. The property on the 3500 block of Broadway has sat empty since 2014, but developer Eric Moyer said he has a plan to make the building useful again. He wants to turn it into a sober living facility.
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers. Criminals in the Lehigh Valley have already started scamming and stealing holiday cheer.
Another Dunkin' eatery coming to Allentown in 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "America runs on Dunkin," and downtown Allentown is no exception. The Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain, with more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, is planning to open a new location on the ground floor of the Cityplace apartment complex at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
Luzerne County officials exploring future jail options; another tour of SCI-Retreat planned
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County officials will take another tour of the former site of State Correctional Institution-Retreat this week, as they explore future options for the county jail. Mark Rockovich, head of the county division of corrections, gave a detailed presentation at Tuesday’s county council work session. It focused...
Bars, restaurants in Lehigh Valley opening their doors early to soccer fans Saturday as US gears up to play The Netherlands
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "We got the World Cup. It's a big deal," said Michael Dweck, Manager of P.J. Whelihan's in Bethlehem. Most of us forgot to book our ticket to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That's why we're letting you know where you can watch games right here in the Lehigh Valley.
