Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Spreads Holiday Cheer With Second Annual Christmas Shopping Spree
HENDERSON, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) successfully completed its Christmas Shopping Spree event at their Stephanie retail store and donation center on Friday, December 2. A total of 75 children served by two local nonprofits, HopeLink of Southern Nevada and Children’s Advocacy Alliance, received $100 Goodwill® gift cards to shop throughout the store.
nevadabusiness.com
Office Summary: Third Quarter 2022
Northern Nevada’s office market saw strong tenant demand, recovering sale volumes and swelling sublease availability in Q3 2022. After five consecutive quarters of positive demand, third quarter net absorption of 54,700 square feet pushed annual net absorption to nearly 100,000 square feet. Investment activity rebounded this quarter to $43.5 million, though average price per square foot has declined slightly.
nevadabusiness.com
The Making of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine
Medical education in southern Nevada has had a rocky road to fruition, enduring several evolutions to get to where it is today. On seemingly the rockiest path of Nevada’s schools offering medical doctorates, which include Touro University, Roseman University and the UNR School of Medicine, is the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine which graduated its first class in 2021.
nevadabusiness.com
Industry Focus
WHAT EFFECTS DID THE RECENT PANDEMIC HAVE ON THIS INDUSTRY?. Samuel Schwartz: The largest issue facing the [legal] community at the moment is communication from the COVID breakdown. How do you communicate with people [now]? What can you say to people and when you can talk to them? Is it online? Is it a Zoom conference? Is it in the office? Is it on the phone? Is it on your cell phone? Is it at home? At Starbucks? Where can you talk to people? When and where are the lines of how to communicate?
nevadabusiness.com
FEA Consulting Engineers Ranks Among Top 10 Engineering Firms in U.S.
FEA Consulting Engineers, a top engineering firm in Southern Nevada, has been recognized in Building Design + Construction’s (BD+C) annual Giants 400 list of the nation’s top construction, engineering and architecture firms. This marks the third year the firm has received the recognition. Building Design + Construction’s annual...
nevadabusiness.com
Serving Our Kids Foundation and Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada Expand Support Services for CCSD Students With Google Donation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (November 30, 2022) — Southern Nevada-based education organizations, Serving Our Kids and Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada, (CIS), are expanding their efforts to increase the resources available to CCSD students thanks to a combined $200,000 donation from Google. “Every child deserves to feel supported and...
nevadabusiness.com
The Stirling Club Announces a Spectacular Series of Swanky Events to Celebrate the Season
Las Vegas, NV (November 29, 2022) – The Stirling Club, a member’s only luxury social club just off the Las Vegas Strip, is opening its pristine doors to a series of elite events (typically reserved for members only) from their swanky New Year’s Eve party to a series of holiday entertainment throughout the most special month of the year.
nevadabusiness.com
Around the State
Clark County Commission Allocates ARPA Funds for Business Incubator Program. Last month, the Clark County Commission voted to approve $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in support of a new business incubator program, Incubate Vegas. The program was developed by the Clark County Office of Community and Economic Development in partnership with StartUPNV. The program is designed to promote the inclusion of underserved populations in Clark County and foster diversification. Incubate Vegas is expected to launch this spring.
