Scott Alan Gunderson – born, raised, and a longtime resident of Piedmont — passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Scott was born on June 18, 1960 to Russell O. Gunderson and Ruth Pratt Gunderson of Piedmont, CA, where he attended Havens Elementary and Piedmont High School. While pursuing an engineering degree at Cal Poly, he became enamored with construction — finding building more compelling and rewarding than engineering calculations. Thus began a 40-year career in construction, culminating as a respected general contractor, with many of his projects focused on client residences in Piedmont and Oakland.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO