Piedmont, CA

Sonoma County Office of Education buys property for educator housing

The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased a piece of property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. Office of Education officials plan to ask the city to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees.
Obituary | Scott Alan Gunderson, 1960 – 2022

Scott Alan Gunderson – born, raised, and a longtime resident of Piedmont — passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Scott was born on June 18, 1960 to Russell O. Gunderson and Ruth Pratt Gunderson of Piedmont, CA, where he attended Havens Elementary and Piedmont High School. While pursuing an engineering degree at Cal Poly, he became enamored with construction — finding building more compelling and rewarding than engineering calculations. Thus began a 40-year career in construction, culminating as a respected general contractor, with many of his projects focused on client residences in Piedmont and Oakland.
Theater for the holidays: ‘A Christmas Carol’ and much more

Bay Area stages are home to a variety of holiday productions in 2022, with everything from comedy to drama to classics, musicals and edgy cabaret. Some presenters are observing COVID-related restrictions (mask-wearing, vaccination card checks) for everyone’s health and safety, so check websites below before purchasing tickets to ensure you know the protocol.
Pass the Remote: Holiday horror or holiday chestnuts? Take your pick

Though some first-run indie features are getting the cold shoulder at the box office this season, Bay Area film programs and festivals are being embraced warmly. This week’s cinematic delights include: the Another Hole in the Head Film Festival, a celebration of scrappy genre filmmaking ingenuity; Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive’s spotlight on silent film icon Buster Keaton with a special guest; and holiday chestnuts at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission in San Francisco.
