Organizers of the Little Light of Mine holiday lights display in New Hampton are looking for volunteers to help with their popular horse-drawn wagon rides this weekend. Wagon riders can tour the lights at Mikkelson Park this Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. for $5.00 per person. Three or four teams of horses will be available to keep wait times short and there will be a food truck onsite Saturday night as well.

NEW HAMPTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO