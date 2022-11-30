Read full article on original website
Floyd County, Charles City Approve Ambulance Agreement for Nashua
The City of Nashua has secured ambulance service for at least half of 2023. During their regular meeting this week, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to its Emergency Ambulance Services Agreement between the County, the City of Charles City and their current ambulance provider, AMR Ambulance. The 28E agreement with Nashua will extend AMR’s service into the city limits of Nashua for a six-month period starting January 1st.
Charles City Chamber Bingo to Feature Earlier Winter Hours
With shorter days and colder temperatures, Chamber Bingo nights at the Columbus Club in Charles City will be moving to earlier hours. Starting Saturday, December 3rd, Bingo events hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will start at 4:30 p.m. with Early Bird play. Regular Bingo play will begin at 5 p.m. and run until approximately 7 p.m. There will be cash payouts, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a $300 jackpot.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Hemann Retiring in January
After joining the department in 1990 and serving as its leader since 2016, Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann is retiring, effective January 20th. Hemann says he’s ready for a new chapter in his life and is stepping down with the sheriff’s department in good hands. Hemann told the...
C.C. Arts Center’s Karl Haglund Promotes The Holiday Art Market, Upcoming Classes and more!
The Charles City Arts Center Assistant Director Karl Haglund came by the morning show to talk about the Holiday Art Market which kicks off tonight (12-2-22). He also spoke about some upcoming classes and memberships. For more details on Art Center events and activities, go to CharlesCityArts.org.
Volunteers Needed for New Hampton’s Little Light of Mine Wagon Rides
Organizers of the Little Light of Mine holiday lights display in New Hampton are looking for volunteers to help with their popular horse-drawn wagon rides this weekend. Wagon riders can tour the lights at Mikkelson Park this Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. for $5.00 per person. Three or four teams of horses will be available to keep wait times short and there will be a food truck onsite Saturday night as well.
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
