ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 MARYLAND 71, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 66

Percentages: FG .443, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Melendez 2-3, Hawkins 2-6, Clark 1-3, Mayer 0-1, Epps 0-2, Shannon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Hawkins 4, Melendez 2, Shannon). Turnovers: 12 (Clark 3, Dainja 3, Melendez 2, Shannon 2, Epps, Hawkins). Steals: 5 (Melendez...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 119, Chicago 111

Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (LaVine 3-7, Dragic 2-2, Vucevic 2-7, Dosunmu 1-1, Williams 1-4, Jav.Green 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, White 0-1, Caruso 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jav.Green). Turnovers: 12 (LaVine 3, Jones Jr. 2, Williams 2, Caruso, DeRozan, Dosunmu,...
Porterville Recorder

UC SAN DIEGO 81, BETHESDA 76

Percentages: FG .412, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Fleming 4, Estes 3, Ross 2, Goodlow, Hernandez, Johnson, Redwood). Steals:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Houston 122, Phoenix 121

Percentages: FG .494, FT .791. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Smith Jr. 3-5, Green 2-7, Mathews 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-4, Gordon 1-6, Martin Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sengun, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 16 (Porter Jr. 6, Green 5, Sengun 2, Eason, Gordon, Martin Jr.). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

Utah 139, Indiana 119

INDIANA (119) Hield 2-8 1-1 6, Smith 4-11 5-5 14, Turner 7-9 2-2 18, Haliburton 5-16 1-2 14, Nembhard 4-10 3-3 13, Jackson 3-5 1-2 8, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-10 6-9 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 8, Brissett 2-4 7-8 11, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, McConnell 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 40-92 27-33 119.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The State Journal-Register

BOYS ROUNDUP: Tandem propels Lanphier to CS8 home victory

Editor's note: This boys roundup was inadvertently left out of Thursday's print edition of The State Journal-Register. Shaunasy Hatchett knocked down 10 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 25 points and teammate Austin Robinson posted a double-double in Lanphier’s 66-47 Central State Eight Conference boys basketball victory over Rochester on Tuesday at Lober-Nika Gymnasium.   ...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Porterville Recorder

SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Washington St. 77, Montana 57

WASHINGTON ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.619, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Leger-Walker 6-12, Teder 3-6, Tuhina 2-3, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Wallack 2, Murekatete 1, Leger-Walker 1) Turnovers: 15 (Leger-Walker 5, Murekatete 4, Motuga 2, Teder 1, Nankervis 1, Sarver 1, Tuhina 1) Steals:...
MISSOULA, MT
Porterville Recorder

Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Post-Crescent

Neenah girls basketball standout Allie Ziebell commits to UConn

Neenah standout girls basketball player Allie Ziebell has verbally committed to play at the University of Connecticut. The 6-foot junior guard, who led the state in scoring last season, announced her decision on a Twitter post early Saturday afternoon. She was a second-team Associated Press all-state selection and a unanimous first-team all-Fox Valley...
NEENAH, WI
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy