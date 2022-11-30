Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
NO. 22 MARYLAND 71, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 66
Percentages: FG .443, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Melendez 2-3, Hawkins 2-6, Clark 1-3, Mayer 0-1, Epps 0-2, Shannon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Hawkins 4, Melendez 2, Shannon). Turnovers: 12 (Clark 3, Dainja 3, Melendez 2, Shannon 2, Epps, Hawkins). Steals: 5 (Melendez...
Golden State 119, Chicago 111
Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (LaVine 3-7, Dragic 2-2, Vucevic 2-7, Dosunmu 1-1, Williams 1-4, Jav.Green 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, White 0-1, Caruso 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jav.Green). Turnovers: 12 (LaVine 3, Jones Jr. 2, Williams 2, Caruso, DeRozan, Dosunmu,...
UC SAN DIEGO 81, BETHESDA 76
Percentages: FG .412, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Fleming 4, Estes 3, Ross 2, Goodlow, Hernandez, Johnson, Redwood). Steals:...
Houston 122, Phoenix 121
Percentages: FG .494, FT .791. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Smith Jr. 3-5, Green 2-7, Mathews 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-4, Gordon 1-6, Martin Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sengun, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 16 (Porter Jr. 6, Green 5, Sengun 2, Eason, Gordon, Martin Jr.). Steals:...
Utah 139, Indiana 119
INDIANA (119) Hield 2-8 1-1 6, Smith 4-11 5-5 14, Turner 7-9 2-2 18, Haliburton 5-16 1-2 14, Nembhard 4-10 3-3 13, Jackson 3-5 1-2 8, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-10 6-9 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 8, Brissett 2-4 7-8 11, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, McConnell 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 40-92 27-33 119.
BOYS ROUNDUP: Tandem propels Lanphier to CS8 home victory
Editor's note: This boys roundup was inadvertently left out of Thursday's print edition of The State Journal-Register. Shaunasy Hatchett knocked down 10 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 25 points and teammate Austin Robinson posted a double-double in Lanphier’s 66-47 Central State Eight Conference boys basketball victory over Rochester on Tuesday at Lober-Nika Gymnasium. ...
SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game
SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
Washington St. 77, Montana 57
WASHINGTON ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.619, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Leger-Walker 6-12, Teder 3-6, Tuhina 2-3, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Wallack 2, Murekatete 1, Leger-Walker 1) Turnovers: 15 (Leger-Walker 5, Murekatete 4, Motuga 2, Teder 1, Nankervis 1, Sarver 1, Tuhina 1) Steals:...
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
Neenah girls basketball standout Allie Ziebell commits to UConn
Neenah standout girls basketball player Allie Ziebell has verbally committed to play at the University of Connecticut. The 6-foot junior guard, who led the state in scoring last season, announced her decision on a Twitter post early Saturday afternoon. She was a second-team Associated Press all-state selection and a unanimous first-team all-Fox Valley...
Latest CFP Outlook: With TCU’s OT Loss, Who Gets In?
With two conference championships in the books, the Playoff picture is more uncertain than after this past week’s penultimate rankings.
Dick Vitale Has a Strong Opinion on Ohio State-Alabama CFP Debate
The legendary college basketball analyst weighed in on one of college football’s most heated debates.
Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo...
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
