Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.

MADISON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO