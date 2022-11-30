Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
captimes.com
MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades
Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
captimes.com
MMSD enrollment projected to drop another 10% over next five years
The Madison Metropolitan School District can expect its recent enrollment losses to continue, according to new projections. The School Board discussed projections from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Applied Population Lab Monday during an Instruction Work Group meeting. The reason for the drop is a mix of declining birth rates and increasing rates of students using open enrollment to attend school elsewhere.
captimes.com
Noble Knight Games voluntarily recognizes employees’ union
A month after its workers announced they were unionizing, Fitchburg game store Noble Knight Games has voluntarily recognized their union. The decision follows “careful discussion and listening to employee feedback,” company vice president Dan Leeder told the Cap Times by email. He announced the decision in an email to employees last Thursday, in which he said that the company was not prepared to make that decision during the three-day window for voluntary recognition initially put forth by workers.
captimes.com
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin
As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
captimes.com
Madison seeking public feedback on new train station location
As Madison starts its journey toward an Amtrak station connecting the city to Chicago and Milwaukee, it will host the first community meeting to hear recommendations on the station’s location Wednesday. The passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in 2021 freed up historic levels of funding for a new...
captimes.com
Let's Eat: Mirch Masala brings curries and chai to west side
When a server at Mirch Masala asks if you would like a little tea with milk on a snowy, blustery day, say yes. Actually, say yes no matter what the weather. Far from watery Lipton’s, the piping hot mug you will receive is filled with chai — a rich, perfectly spiced, creamy beverage that feels like a gingerbread-scented hug.
captimes.com
'Tis the season for a new Madison 'Christmas Carol'
Charles Dickens’ spooky Victorian novella “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted and re-adapted countless times, as each holiday season brings some new riff on the redemption theme. (Recently we got “Spirited,” a charming musical starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. It’s great.) One version...
Comments / 0