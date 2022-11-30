ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Allen Vickers waiting for a kidney

PHILADELPHIA — Allen Vickers was a reporter at Newswatch 16 for three years and was a favorite of our viewers. "I know I left Scranton in 2019 but still having people reach out and remember me is incredible," Allen said. Allen, 32, now lives and works in Philadelphia. One...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fundraiser to benefit 6-year-old girl fighting leukemia

SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A Sinking Spring restaurant will hold a fundraiser this weekend to help a 6-year-old girl who is battling leukemia. The event will take place at the Railroad House off Woodrow Avenue. "We found out earlier this year that Hayden, the 6-year-old daughter of one of...
SINKING SPRING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown, South Whitehall to light Christmas trees this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More areas in the Lehigh Valley are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Both Allentown and South Whitehall Township will light up their Christmas trees Saturday night. In Allentown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. with local high school performances, and the tree will be lit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

English bulldog and chihuahua are seeking their forever home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We love outcasts at WFMZ, especially ones with fur. Vanya and Fern from Outcast Rescue visited WFMZ's studio, along with humans Crystal Roman and Denise Stewart. Vanya is an English bulldog and only 6 months old. She came to the rescue from Texas. She does have spina...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. court dismisses school mask mandate lawsuit

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts. The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager

WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Clear the Shelter event at the Animal Rescue League

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Tis the season to bring holiday hope to homeless pets. The Animal Rescue League is teaming up with Bissell Pet Foundation for an empty the shelters event. It runs from December 5th to the 11th. Adoption fees for all dogs and cats, six months and older, will...
BIRDSBORO, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

From Texas, from Jersey, to Pennsylvania: students choose where to vote

The Bethlehem community was joined by Lehigh students, both Pennsylvania natives and out-of-state students, to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. For the time they are at Lehigh, students are also considered residents of Pennsylvania, allowing students from all over the country to choose whether to vote in their home states or in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

The Americus Hotel, Allentown, hosts Honorary First Defenders Military Ball

The Americus Hotel on Hamilton Street in Allentown hosted the 77th annual Military Ball for the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group Nov 12. Organizers had suspended the usually annual event for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honorary First Defenders, according to...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy