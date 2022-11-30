Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Allen Vickers waiting for a kidney
PHILADELPHIA — Allen Vickers was a reporter at Newswatch 16 for three years and was a favorite of our viewers. "I know I left Scranton in 2019 but still having people reach out and remember me is incredible," Allen said. Allen, 32, now lives and works in Philadelphia. One...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fundraiser to benefit 6-year-old girl fighting leukemia
SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A Sinking Spring restaurant will hold a fundraiser this weekend to help a 6-year-old girl who is battling leukemia. The event will take place at the Railroad House off Woodrow Avenue. "We found out earlier this year that Hayden, the 6-year-old daughter of one of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown, South Whitehall to light Christmas trees this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More areas in the Lehigh Valley are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Both Allentown and South Whitehall Township will light up their Christmas trees Saturday night. In Allentown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. with local high school performances, and the tree will be lit...
WFMZ-TV Online
English bulldog and chihuahua are seeking their forever home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We love outcasts at WFMZ, especially ones with fur. Vanya and Fern from Outcast Rescue visited WFMZ's studio, along with humans Crystal Roman and Denise Stewart. Vanya is an English bulldog and only 6 months old. She came to the rescue from Texas. She does have spina...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
The Loss of a Young Newtown Mother, Local Teacher Leaves Community Grieving
A Bucks County native and local teacher’s recent passing has left several communities mourning her and remembering her story. Jillian Mele wrote about the late local teacher and mother for 6ABC. The sudden loss of 30-year-old Jennifer Krasna, a Newtown mother and teacher who was loved and adored by...
'Battle Has Begun': Montco Baby Fighting Cancer Won't Fight Alone
A Montgomery County family faces a long road ahead, but they won't face it alone. In November, Brian and Colleen Mocey of Limerick learned that their 33-month-old son, Connor Joseph, has Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. But with the help of their community, the...
abc27.com
Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway
EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer wants to turn Lehigh County property into sober living facility, but idea faces pushback
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Controversy is brewing over a proposed development in Lehigh County. The property on the 3500 block of Broadway has sat empty since 2014, but developer Eric Moyer said he has a plan to make the building useful again. He wants to turn it into a sober living facility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. court dismisses school mask mandate lawsuit
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts. The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager
WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Clear the Shelter event at the Animal Rescue League
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Tis the season to bring holiday hope to homeless pets. The Animal Rescue League is teaming up with Bissell Pet Foundation for an empty the shelters event. It runs from December 5th to the 11th. Adoption fees for all dogs and cats, six months and older, will...
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
thebrownandwhite.com
From Texas, from Jersey, to Pennsylvania: students choose where to vote
The Bethlehem community was joined by Lehigh students, both Pennsylvania natives and out-of-state students, to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. For the time they are at Lehigh, students are also considered residents of Pennsylvania, allowing students from all over the country to choose whether to vote in their home states or in Bethlehem.
‘Irreparable Loss:’ Beloved South Jersey Landscaper Dies Unexpectedly, 33
Support is on the rise for the family left heartbroken after the unexpected death of a beloved South Jersey landscaper at the age of 33. Erick Romualdo Mucia Xiquin died on Sunday, Nov. 13, his obituary says. A native of Guatemala, Erick left his home country to “seek a better...
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
lvpnews.com
The Americus Hotel, Allentown, hosts Honorary First Defenders Military Ball
The Americus Hotel on Hamilton Street in Allentown hosted the 77th annual Military Ball for the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group Nov 12. Organizers had suspended the usually annual event for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honorary First Defenders, according to...
National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown
The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food. A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News. Tropical Smoothie...
