Tuscaloosa, AL

LSUCountry

LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama

A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mercerbears.com

Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52

MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
MACON, GA
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
klax-tv.com

British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
BROUSSARD, LA

