Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021
Ticket demand is surging for one game during college football’s championship weekend, but it isn't for the SEC title game.
tdalabamamag.com
Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama
A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
WAFB.com
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested
Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mekhi Wingo - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mason Taylor - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, commits to Alabama over Auburn, LSU
Mobile Christian (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, publicly committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn and LSU on Thursday afternoon: But the truth is the 6-foot-3, 211-pound 'backer has been locked in to future in Tuscaloosa for much longer ...
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
High school football semifinal Friday
Seven local teams had a chance to advance and play for a championship.
mercerbears.com
Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52
MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
alreporter.com
Alabama Mining Association announces Safety and Sustainability Award winners
The Alabama Mining Association (AMA) on Thursday announced the winners of the yearly AMA Safety and Sustainability Awards. This year’s winners were honored at the association’s second annual Safety and Sustainability Awards Dinner on November 15th at The Club in Birmingham. AMA’s goal with the awards is to...
At this Louisiana Farm, Activism, Family, and Food Form the Sweetest Harvest
For the Provost family, harvesting winter’s sugarcane crop isn’t just a living — it’s a way of life.
Alabama man battled sea creatures, ate stick during 20 hours adrift after falling from cruise ship
The cruise ship passenger rescued from the Gulf of Mexico said he battled sea creatures and ate a stick during his 20 hours adrift after falling off the ship last week. James Grimes, 28, told ABC News he doesn’t remember falling off the Cozumel, Mexico-bound Carnival Valor ship Nov. 23.
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
theadvocate.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
theadvocate.com
Broome's top deputy leaving, will be replaced by former Louisiana National Guard leader
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s top deputy is departing her administration this week and will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the retired head of the Louisiana National Guard, Broome announced Wednesday. Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, a real estate developer and one-time candidate for...
NEW Lafayette Destination North of Florida—Best Beach in the U.S.
Most people in Acadiana flock to Florida for picturesque beaches, according to Dr. Leatherman, although Florida has gorgeous coastal beaches, the best beach in America is in North Carolina.
Jersey Mike’s Subs Sandwich Restaurants Coming Soon To Lafayette Near Costco, Multiple Locations Around Lafayette
Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-growing New Jersey-based sub sandwich restaurant is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at the 200 Block of Spring Farm Road near Costco, neighboring the new Jet Coffee recently announced. See more on Jet Coffee (here). When it comes to subs in Lafayette(not poboys), you only...
