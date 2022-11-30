ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

Despite the loss, USC football is officially back

The result of Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship game didn’t matter. It was already set in stone. USC is back. It sounds pretty shameless — especially after a demoralizing, soul-crushing, life-draining 47-24 loss at the hands of Utah, one which killed the Trojans’ College Football Playoff chances — but it remains true.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Subject Librarians: How their specialized knowledge supports the USC community

With finals on the horizon, USC students will head into the libraries to do some last-minute cramming and paper writing. While these students likely know that there are librarians that can help them find books and track down academic papers or even films, they might not know about subject librarians — whose work can help them both inside and beyond the classroom.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s movement for an on campus skate park gains traction with official petition

USC skateboarders say they are tired of being kicked off campus, and they’re trying to do something about it. In the last two months, hundreds of students have signed a petition to build a skatepark at USC, citing community building and improved well-being as potential benefits of the project.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Revenge not served for Trojans in Pac-12 Championship Game

On week one of the college football season, the task could not be more clear: win them all, and you’re in. A one-point loss at Utah on Oct. 15 thrust USC’s fate into the hands of the committee, and just as destiny had finally been delivered back to Southern California, the boogeyman from Salt Lake City returned to send the Trojans’ playoff fate right back to a meeting room in Grapevine, Texas.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football

The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Football fever hits campus ahead of the PAC-12 Championship

After years of uncharacteristic mediocrity, USC’s famed football program is flying high again, and students say they can feel the welcome change. The Trojans are set to face off in the PAC-12 Championship game Friday against Utah, who gave USC their lone loss on the season. A win in...
uscannenbergmedia.com

Holiday celebrations take place at USC, UCLA, and across L.A.

USC hosts Snowfest, an event hosted by USC Student Affairs to kick off the holiday season featuring an ice skating rink, hot chocolate, an inflated snow globe, and more. We talk to students about what they look forward to in the holidays and we tell you about holiday activities in LA in the weeks to come.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s keys to winning the Pac-12 Championship

After yet another otherworldly performance by sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams — when he decimated the Notre Dame defense through running, passing and even punting — the Trojans only need one more win to claim the Pac-12 Championship and likely send themselves to their first ever College Football Playoff.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Unpack the Pac: USC on the verge of ending Pac-12 five-year playoff drought

Forget about the Kardashians; the Pac-12 has been the most incredible reality show on television this year. Between thrilling upsets, heroic comebacks, a legendary coach abruptly resigning and Deion Sanders possibly coming out west, I don’t know how you can’t anoint the Pac-12 as the world’s best reality show.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Baby we really must stay; but there’s nothing outside

This year, USC has a limited number of events for students staying over break. We spoke to several students who are staying over break about this experience. Aouri Pi is an international student from China, who is choosing to stay because of travel difficulties. Aouri Pi: “I’m an international student...
uscannenbergmedia.com

PHOTOS: The Happy Return Performs at The Echo

The Happy Return performs in Los Angeles for the first time since the Fuck Finals Fest last April organized by 29th St. Productions, a USC student collective. Los Angeles was their last stop on their California tour, which began in Santa Ana this November. They performed tracks released throughout the last few years, including “Time Runs Out,” “Annabeth,” as well as their newest single “Sweaters.” LA-based artists Liz Becker and Frat Mouse opened for The Happy Return, marking the first time the bands collaborated.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC students continue protests against Iran’s Islamic Regime on campus

Over the past few months, protests have occurred across the globe against the human rights abuses in Iran by the Islamic Regime. The protests were sparked by the deaths of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and 16-year old Nika Shakarami at the hands of Iranian morality police in September. Those who go against the stringent rules enforced by the police risk arrest or even death. Groups at USC have been holding weekly protests in solidarity with those protesting in Iran. USC biomedical engineering student Niki Tavakoli, whose family is from Iran, joined the protest on USC ‘s campus today, waving the lion and sun flag. This flag was an emblem of Iran for thousands of year, but was replaced by a flag representing the Islamic regime during the Iranian Revolution in 1979.
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Skull and Mortar continues their annual Operation Santa

Skull and Mortar, a service organization run by students in USC’s School of Pharmacy, kicked off their annual Operation Santa on Friday. Aimed at the pediatric patients of the LAC + USC Medical Center, the group hopes to provide holiday cheer by writing holiday letters and collecting gifts to send to hospitalized children.
