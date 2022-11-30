Over the past few months, protests have occurred across the globe against the human rights abuses in Iran by the Islamic Regime. The protests were sparked by the deaths of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and 16-year old Nika Shakarami at the hands of Iranian morality police in September. Those who go against the stringent rules enforced by the police risk arrest or even death. Groups at USC have been holding weekly protests in solidarity with those protesting in Iran. USC biomedical engineering student Niki Tavakoli, whose family is from Iran, joined the protest on USC ‘s campus today, waving the lion and sun flag. This flag was an emblem of Iran for thousands of year, but was replaced by a flag representing the Islamic regime during the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO