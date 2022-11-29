ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Florida Woman Sues Kraft Foods for $5 Million For ‘Misleading’ Directions on Velveeta Mac and Cheese

A Florida woman has hit Kraft Heinz Foods Company with a $5 million lawsuit, saying advertising on the company’s Velveeta microwaveable mac and cheese is deceitful. According to CNN, Amanda Ramirez’s class action lawsuit says the microwaveable food is “false and misleading” because it says it will be “ready in 3.5 minutes.” She alleges that it takes longer to make the food because, in addition to microwaving the item, you also have to take off the lid, add water, add the sauce, and stir.
Velveeta hit with $5m lawsuit claiming its instant mac and cheese takes too long to cook

A Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese for $5m, claiming the Kraft Heinz Foods Company is misleading customers with promises that the pasta will be ready in three-and-a-half minutes.In court documents filed on 18 November, lawyers for Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, claim it takes more than the advertised time to actually make the food, causing the woman to pay a price premium for an instant meal that’s not so instant.In court fillings, Mr Ramirez’s attorneys say that she “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and “paid more for...
Shredded Cheese Recalled

Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese

At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch

Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
Pies Distributed In Various States Recalled Over Undeclared Allergen

A company is recalling certain pies because they may contain an undeclared allergen. The products were distributed in various states. The affected Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pies may have undeclared almonds, which is an allergen (tree nuts), according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The problem was reportedly discovered by a retail location's staff who noticed that while the cases marked as "Turtle Cream Pies" indeed contained said pies, they had sleeves on with the label saying "French Silk Pie."
Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-convict who led police on a chase around Las Vegas before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle he was driving was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric John Holland said he was “truly remorseful” for killing Richard P. Miller, whose remains were found in coolers in the bed of a Chevrolet Avalanche in which Las Vegas police stopped Holland last December. Authorities found that Miller had been shot several times, including at least once in the head, before his body was carved up. “It’s a terrible thing that happened and I’m just so sorry,” Holland said. That provided little comfort to Miller’s daughter, who tearfully and haltingly told a judge she felt “very little relief,” that Holland pleaded guilty in July to a reduced charge and avoiding trial on an open murder charge that could have resulted in a life sentence behind bars.
These Spunky Midwestern Cities Show America How to Do Winter

The Midwest is best… in the winter? Yes, seriously. America’s heartland truly shines in its most brutal season. After all, when you have this many months of frigid temps and the occasional polar vortex nightmare, there’s time to get inventive. Get creative at festivals with steampunk santas...
