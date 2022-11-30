ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

WTOP

DC corrections officer accused of hurting inmate

A D.C. corrections officer is accused of using “unreasonable force” that led to an inmate being hurt in 2019. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Marcus Bias, 26. Court documents said that on June 12, 2019, Bias pushed a person’s head into a metal doorframe while escorting him. The person was being detained before trial and was handcuffed at the time.
WTOP

‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria

The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland

Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

No. 3 UConn women rout Providence 98-53

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nika Muhl added...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTOP

Hogan hosts final holiday open house at governor’s mansion

Gov. Larry Hogan and Yumi Hogan are opening the governor’s mansion in Annapolis, Maryland, in his final holiday open house as the state’s executive. Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. the governor and first lady will open their home to the public with no reservations required, marking the end of an eight-year stretch at 110 State Circle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

