Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Stanford to investigate university president's research over scientific misconduct allegations
Review comes after student news outlet detailed suspected problems with Marc Tessier-Lavigne's research papers. Stanford University announced this week that it will investigate allegations of scientific misconduct involving its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after an independent student news outlet published an article detailing suspected problems with research papers where he's listed as an author.
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San Francisco
Christina has been missing since September, leaving her family desperate for answers.Photo byThese Images were provided by Christina's sister, La'Sarah Motley. California resident, Christina Motley, has disappeared without a trace, leaving her family desperate for answers. Christina Motley, a recent San Francisco transplant, hasn’t spoken to her family since September. According to her sister La’Sarah Motley, this is completely out of her character.
SFist
Mistrial Declared In Antioch Murder Case After Defendant, Representing Himself, Shouts Profanities at Prosecutor and Judge
A 27-year-old man from Oakland, representing himself in a case involving the murder of his ex-girlfriend, has spent a fair bit of time shouting profanities and slurs at the prosecutor and judge, and generally interrupting the proceedings. Now the judge has declared a mistrial. It's kind of astonishing that the...
SFist
Prosecutors: French Bulldog Theft In South San Francisco Was Arranged By Ex-Girlfriend With Help From Gang Members
A case from the summer of 2021 — one of a spate of high-profile robberies involving French bulldogs in the Bay Area — is finally hitting a courtroom in San Mateo County, and it was not a random theft. We heard about the case in late July 2021,...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
Video shows person riding outside of VTA train
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows a person riding on the outside of a Valley Transportation Authority light rail. The video, which you can watch above, shows the person clinging on as the train hurtles down the track at what a witness says was nearly 70 MPH. “VTA is investigating what […]
2 gang members receive life in prison for shootout on crowded SF street, killing one
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for opening fire while on a crowded San Francisco street in 2019, the United States Department of Justice announced. Robert Manning and Jamare Coats were convicted of murder in August for the fatal incident. The shooting happened on March 23, 2019, […]
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
Student brawls break out at Oakley high school
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
Bay Area hospitals face rising cases of sick children
(KRON) — The high number of children being admitted to hospitals is forcing some elective surgeries to be put on hold. “So, really trying hard to manage all of these children,” said Dr. Alan Schroeder, Stanford Pediatric Critical Care physician. He said most of the children seeking emergency care at Stanford are very young but not […]
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
KTVU FOX 2
College student hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 20-year-old college student was taken to the ICU last week after she was allegedly struck by a drunk driver. Michelle Urzua was driving with a friend down El Camino Real in San Mateo around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21 when they were hit by an intoxicated driver supposedly going 80 mph, according to GoFundMe.
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
whatnowsf.com
Shabu Shack Is Taking Over a New South San Francisco Space
Shabu Shack has signed a one-year lease for a 3,200-square-foot space at 200 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. The spot is on the corner of Grand Avenue and Cyprus Avenue, and nearby establishments include Kamu Sushi, Ristorante Buon Gusto, Cafe Bunn Mi, and Sky Vegan. The hotpot restaurant is...
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
San Jose could require rideshare companies to report assaults
San Jose wants to require rideshare companies to report sexual assaults to law enforcement, but advocates say not so fast. Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by officials of San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County District Attorney, announced a proposal Thursday they said would help curb assaults and better support victims and survivors. The policy would mandate companies like Uber, Lyft and taxis to alert law enforcement of all sexual assault allegations. It would also require companies to share survivors’ information such as names and contacts with law enforcement. Liccardo also wants to see rideshare companies provide resources and support to victims.
Man arrested for assault, yelling racial slur toward woman in Mountain View: police
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and yelling a racial slur at her early Wednesday morning, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a fight between a female maintenance worker and a man inside […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Burlingame (Burlingame, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Burlingame Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Burlingame's Caltrain tracks,Train SB510 and train NB509 collided with the vehicle close to the Broadway station at around 1:40 p.m.
Comments / 0