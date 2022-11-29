ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAlmanac

Stanford to investigate university president's research over scientific misconduct allegations

Review comes after student news outlet detailed suspected problems with Marc Tessier-Lavigne's research papers. Stanford University announced this week that it will investigate allegations of scientific misconduct involving its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after an independent student news outlet published an article detailing suspected problems with research papers where he's listed as an author.
STANFORD, CA
Quest for the Forgotten

Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San Francisco

Christina has been missing since September, leaving her family desperate for answers.Photo byThese Images were provided by Christina's sister, La'Sarah Motley. California resident, Christina Motley, has disappeared without a trace, leaving her family desperate for answers. Christina Motley, a recent San Francisco transplant, hasn’t spoken to her family since September. According to her sister La’Sarah Motley, this is completely out of her character.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award

Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows person riding outside of VTA train

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows a person riding on the outside of a Valley Transportation Authority light rail. The video, which you can watch above, shows the person clinging on as the train hurtles down the track at what a witness says was nearly 70 MPH. “VTA is investigating what […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Student brawls break out at Oakley high school

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area hospitals face rising cases of sick children

(KRON) — The high number of children being admitted to hospitals is forcing some elective surgeries to be put on hold. “So, really trying hard to manage all of these children,” said Dr. Alan Schroeder, Stanford Pediatric Critical Care physician. He said most of the children seeking emergency care at Stanford are very young but not […]
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
whatnowsf.com

Shabu Shack Is Taking Over a New South San Francisco Space

Shabu Shack has signed a one-year lease for a 3,200-square-foot space at 200 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. The spot is on the corner of Grand Avenue and Cyprus Avenue, and nearby establishments include Kamu Sushi, Ristorante Buon Gusto, Cafe Bunn Mi, and Sky Vegan. The hotpot restaurant is...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose could require rideshare companies to report assaults

San Jose wants to require rideshare companies to report sexual assaults to law enforcement, but advocates say not so fast. Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by officials of San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County District Attorney, announced a proposal Thursday they said would help curb assaults and better support victims and survivors. The policy would mandate companies like Uber, Lyft and taxis to alert law enforcement of all sexual assault allegations. It would also require companies to share survivors’ information such as names and contacts with law enforcement. Liccardo also wants to see rideshare companies provide resources and support to victims.
SAN JOSE, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
177K+
Post
1077M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy