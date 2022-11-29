San Jose wants to require rideshare companies to report sexual assaults to law enforcement, but advocates say not so fast. Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by officials of San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County District Attorney, announced a proposal Thursday they said would help curb assaults and better support victims and survivors. The policy would mandate companies like Uber, Lyft and taxis to alert law enforcement of all sexual assault allegations. It would also require companies to share survivors’ information such as names and contacts with law enforcement. Liccardo also wants to see rideshare companies provide resources and support to victims.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO