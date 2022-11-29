ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Dellwood man pleads guilty to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks sent for his dead mother for 26 years. The checks totaled nearly $200,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 62-year-old Reginald Bagley had the Social Security bank statements sent to his address after his mother died in March of 1994. Her death was not reported to the administration at the time. Bagley kept receiving checks until July 2020, when the Social Security Administration learned Bagley’s mother was not using her Medicare benefits.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Hundreds receive anonymous letters targeting West County teenagers

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- The Glendale Police Department says it has heard from around 100 residents who received an anonymous letter in the mail with no return address. Inside the envelope was a mailer with the word “BEWARE” and the faces of three teenagers. “I was shocked,...
GLENDALE, MO
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Washington Missourian

Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again

This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri Secretary of State pushes to stop same-sex marriage act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a bill that, if passed, could protect same-sex marriage. In the final hours before the vote, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft urged Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., to “use whatever means possible to stop the passage” of the Respect for Marriage Act.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy

MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy