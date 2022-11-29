Read full article on original website
KMOV
St. Clair County chief public defender says office is overloaded with cases
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The chief public defender in St. Clair County, Cathy MacElroy, said the attorneys in her office are overloaded with cases. She’s filed a motion, telling judges that the office can’t take any new cases. “I’ve asked that they appoint private lawyers to these...
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
Tougher gun laws, education among priorities for Missouri lawmakers
Missouri lawmakers traveled back to Jefferson City Thursday to file legislation for the upcoming session that starts in January.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MO Rep. Richey pre-files bill to make MSHSAA employees mandatory reporters
A KSHB 41 I-Team investigation prompted a Missouri state rep to pre-file a bill Thursday that would make Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) employees mandatory reporters.
kbsi23.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offer flu free testing in Cape
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s the season of weather change and family gatherings and that means the chances of falling victim to various seasonal colds and the flu increase with each passing day. Multiple viruses are on the rise, circulating heavily in Missouri. Lisa Cox with the...
Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
KMOV
Dellwood man pleads guilty to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks sent for his dead mother for 26 years. The checks totaled nearly $200,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 62-year-old Reginald Bagley had the Social Security bank statements sent to his address after his mother died in March of 1994. Her death was not reported to the administration at the time. Bagley kept receiving checks until July 2020, when the Social Security Administration learned Bagley’s mother was not using her Medicare benefits.
KOMU
Hundreds receive anonymous letters targeting West County teenagers
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- The Glendale Police Department says it has heard from around 100 residents who received an anonymous letter in the mail with no return address. Inside the envelope was a mailer with the word “BEWARE” and the faces of three teenagers. “I was shocked,...
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
Endangered Person Advisory: Car found on HW 67
Willie Victory’s family reported his missing Thursday afternoon. Police say he made suicidal statements to family during his last contact with them. His vehicle was located unoccupied with the keys in it on Highway 67 over the Missouri River.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for retaliatory drug murder
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced a man from St. Louis County to 25 years in prison for a retaliatory drug murder in 2020. Cevone Weeden, now 26, fired at least 12 shots at Joel Phillips, 22, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at 1420 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis on August 20, 2020.
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
Missouri woman charged in pregnant woman’s death, kidnapping pleads not guilty
The woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Arkansas woman appeared in federal court in Missouri and entered a plea of not guilty.
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
Missouri Secretary of State pushes to stop same-sex marriage act
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a bill that, if passed, could protect same-sex marriage. In the final hours before the vote, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft urged Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., to “use whatever means possible to stop the passage” of the Respect for Marriage Act.
krcgtv.com
Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy
MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
