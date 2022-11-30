Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Holiday Lighted Parade, this weekend
BEATRICE – An event that’s become a downtown tradition is this Saturday evening, in Beatrice. The 8th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Lighted holiday entries and floats line up at 5th and Perkins Streets, and travel north on Fifth to the Carnegie Building and Charles Park…home of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce. Amber Ferguson is Parade Committee Chairperson.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Celebrate the winter season and Christmas holiday during one of several events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. NWU Theatre Presents Holiday Inn. What if your twin desires were to settle down, and to dazzle? For Jim, the...
unothegateway.com
Omaha’s must-see Holiday light displays
From east to west Omaha, beautifully decorated houses are putting up twinkly lights, inflatables and decorations to spread cheer as the holiday season fast approaches. Christmas will be here before you know it, and there’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than searching for the perfect display. We’ve rounded up three of our favorite festive spots to help you decide your own ranking:
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
doniphanherald.com
Cat found in closed plastic tote in Omaha expected to be OK
OMAHA — A cat found Friday morning in a closed plastic tote struggling to breathe has been turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society. Richard Koester said he was at an apartment building at 30th and Burt streets looking for a shop vacuum when fellow maintenance worker Brian Rodgers told him about seeing the cat in the hallway.
Omaha baker takes cookie skills to Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
It's the holiday season and with the season comes Christmas cookies. A local home baker had a once-in-a-lifetime experience showing off her skills on the Food Network.
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
strictly-business.com
Skin Experts Brings Fresh Spa and Skincare Services to Lincoln with New Location
Skin Experts (www.skinexperts.com) opened a new location in Lincoln. You can find them at 4400 Lucile Dr., STE 101. With their other location in California, this is their first time adventuring over to the Midwest, and they couldn’t be more excited. They had their successful ribbon cutting and grand...
Cheap Eats: Izzy's Pizza Bus
A mobile pizzeria has been rolling through the streets of Omaha. You can't miss it. It's a big, yellow school bus.
klkntv.com
Fire crews battle flames in strong winds at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled flames at a home near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus on Friday afternoon. The fire started just after 4:20 p.m. at a house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of campus. Battalion Chief...
1011now.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium extends Black Friday membership sale
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is extending its Black Friday Membership Sale in response to the exciting announcement of Jurassic Adventure at Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park.
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
1011now.com
Saunders county farm-to-plate business
ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - If you travel to Ashland, you’ll have to pay a visit to Raikes Beef, where you’ll find beef products direct from the family farm. “We’ve been on the same spot since about 1900,” Justin Raikes said. “I’m the 5th generation of the family to manage the farm. We produce American Wagyu cattle, which is a cross between a Japanese Wagyu cow and one of American Angus background. The Wagyu breed is known for quality, with great taste and texture. We wanted to bring this product to the area. We are really happy with the market options that are out there for producers. What we do that’s unique is, we do our cow-calf operation here locally in Saunders County, which is much less common than it used to be. We feed and finish our cattle all the way out, we use our row crop operation as well, to help feed the system. We graze cattle on winter stalks and cover crops, and it’s a fairly tight loop within Saunders County and within the state.”
KETV.com
Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
KETV.com
'It very much felt targeted': Removal of LGBTQ+ flag at Millard North High School
OMAHA, Neb. — An LGBTQ+ symbol removed from Millard North High School has drawn scrutiny from students, families and even a state senator. Millard Public Schools is responding to social media posts, including one from State Sen. Megan Hunt. She says she contacted Millard Public School officials about not allowing symbols associated with the Human Rights Campaign.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
