FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend GetawayMelissa FrostTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Bombs Health Inspection, May Face Legal ActionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in TucsonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
KGUN 9
Wet weekend on tap for Southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday has been a warm day, with generally quiet winds and increasing clouds. We'll see overnight lows mainly in the 40s tonight across Southern Arizona as a rainy weekend begins. Moisture begins to stream into our area Saturday morning, with a consistent rain expected thereafter....
KGUN 9
Friday to stay dry before weekend changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
KGUN 9
One more warm day before scattered showers arrive Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few passing clouds today as highs soar to the 70s once again. Saturday will bring steady showers with a brief drop in temps. Showers will continue through Saturday night, then lingering and gradually end from west to east Sunday. High temperatures will rebound Sunday...
KGUN 9
Warm and gusty again today, but rain is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday with some increasing clouds and gusty southwest winds. Only slightly cooler Friday with rain chances increasing for the weekend. Rain chances will likely begin early Saturday, then linger through early Sunday. Best chance for rain will be across...
KGUN 9
A warm start to December with some rain on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We had a nice finish to November and the great weather will take us right into December. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows climbing into the lower 50s by the weekend. The bigger story will...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
thisistucson.com
10 things to do in Tucson before you leave for winter break 🏔️⛸️🛍️
Winter in Tucson is the best time to head outside and participate in the fun outdoor activities that we can’t necessarily do in the summer. While some things listed below can be done during other seasons, they’re even more exciting to do when it's not 103 degrees outside. Other activities, however, can only be done this month.
Seven Cups Grand Opening Saturday, Dec. 3
Seven Cups is celebrating a grand opening for its new tea house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Porch pirates strike Tucson homes during holiday season
Online shopping is a popular way to buy gifts. Here's how you can keep your deliveries safe this holiday season.
Tucson's first ever Disability Pride Day set for Saturday
Changing the stigma of disabilities and turning them to abilities was an idea that sparked Council Member Cunningham ever since he met his Outreach Partner, who is visually impaired.
Local businesses, neighbors weigh in on Grant Road issues
Local businesses and neighbors say the crime in the area has increased and the quality of the road has decreased.
Arizona MVD year-end reminder
As the holiday season is now officially here, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division wants to remind you about a few items that you might want to address soon. The holiday season is typically a great time to visit your local MVD office and take advantage of lighter customer traffic.
AZFamily
COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge
A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
sunlakessplash.com
Mandarin Ducks Found in Arizona
Beautiful Mandarin ducks were seen and photographed in Prescott, Ariz., in November. Through the Audubon network, the ducks were sighted and entered on the eBird alert so that birders could experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Two males were seen!. This is what the exciting bird migration can bring as birds come...
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
KOLD-TV
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. We investigate the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and which zip codes in Tucson are hot spots for hot wheels.
