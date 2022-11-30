ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9

Wet weekend on tap for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday has been a warm day, with generally quiet winds and increasing clouds. We'll see overnight lows mainly in the 40s tonight across Southern Arizona as a rainy weekend begins. Moisture begins to stream into our area Saturday morning, with a consistent rain expected thereafter....
KGUN 9

Friday to stay dry before weekend changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

One more warm day before scattered showers arrive Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few passing clouds today as highs soar to the 70s once again. Saturday will bring steady showers with a brief drop in temps. Showers will continue through Saturday night, then lingering and gradually end from west to east Sunday. High temperatures will rebound Sunday...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Warm and gusty again today, but rain is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday with some increasing clouds and gusty southwest winds. Only slightly cooler Friday with rain chances increasing for the weekend. Rain chances will likely begin early Saturday, then linger through early Sunday. Best chance for rain will be across...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

A warm start to December with some rain on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We had a nice finish to November and the great weather will take us right into December. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows climbing into the lower 50s by the weekend. The bigger story will...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
thisistucson.com

10 things to do in Tucson before you leave for winter break 🏔️⛸️🛍️

Winter in Tucson is the best time to head outside and participate in the fun outdoor activities that we can’t necessarily do in the summer. While some things listed below can be done during other seasons, they’re even more exciting to do when it's not 103 degrees outside. Other activities, however, can only be done this month.
TUCSON, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona MVD year-end reminder

As the holiday season is now officially here, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division wants to remind you about a few items that you might want to address soon. The holiday season is typically a great time to visit your local MVD office and take advantage of lighter customer traffic.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

COVID-19 spreading across Arizona in new holiday surge

A joint research effort between NAU and University of Washington researchers is aiming to create the vaccine. How a Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping to care for caregivers. November is National Family Caregivers Month and the Phoenix-based non-profit Duet is partnering with a Valley doctor to help caregivers and make sure they look after their own health.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
sunlakessplash.com

Mandarin Ducks Found in Arizona

Beautiful Mandarin ducks were seen and photographed in Prescott, Ariz., in November. Through the Audubon network, the ducks were sighted and entered on the eBird alert so that birders could experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Two males were seen!. This is what the exciting bird migration can bring as birds come...
PRESCOTT, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
