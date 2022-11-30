Read full article on original website
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Slides By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58725118, 83.43% below its average volume of...
NYSE FANG Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 2 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,891.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.16% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:13 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.112% up from its 52-week low and 4.972% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
Lumber Futures Went Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 7.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Lumber (LBS) is $418.30. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 210, 99.99% below its average volume of 22284744.65. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
BlackRock Science And Technology Trust Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:12 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.25% to $15,780.02, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
QuantumScape Stock Was Up By 10.72% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with QuantumScape jumping 10.72% to $7.49 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 2.06% to $15,751.42, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. QuantumScape’s last close...
Zai Lab Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab rising 13.4% to $38.21 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend trading session today. Zai Lab’s...
EUR/JPY Falls Below 143.80 Due To Eurozone Inflation Slowdown And Hawkish ECB Betting: (EURJPY) Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 143.80 in the early Asian session. The cross is displaying a sideways auction profile in a 143.50-143.80 range after a perpendicular decline on Wednesday. A sheer fall in the cross was backed by a decline in the headline Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and an increment in the German Unemployment Rate.
Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Check-Cap Ltd. And Baudax Bio On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Check-Cap Ltd., Conformis, and Cemtrex. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEKZ) 0.05...
Nikola Stock 10.55% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola rising 10.55% to $2.87 on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Nikola’s...
Masimo Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Masimo Corporation (MASI), South State Corporation (SSB), Aramark (ARMK) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Aspen Group Already 18% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 18.14% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.38, 90.53% under its 52-week high of $4.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 3.05% to $0.38. NASDAQ rose...
