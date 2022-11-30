Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper police release body cam footage of shooting that led to death of suspect at fishing pond
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper Police Department released body camera footage related to a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting near Lake McKenzie Dog Park that led to the death of a suspect. Corey Garriott was fishing at the lake in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 when...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 2. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney McKenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage
A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
oilcity.news
Man ejected from club accused of slashing patrons’, dancer’s tires￼
CASPER, Wyo — A Natrona County man charged with felony property destruction is alleged to have punctured the tires of patrons at Racks Gentleman’s Club in apparent retaliation for looking at a dancer he’d dated five months earlier, according to the sheriff’s investigator’s charging document.
oilcity.news
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
Multi Vehicle Crash Reported at West Belt Loop Between Highway 20 and 26
Update: The crash has now been cleared and all lanes are open. According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 20 to 26 at the West Belt Loop. Traffic in the westbound lanes was diverted to the bypass...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Semi Ran into Tow Plow on I-25 Past Hat Six Road East of Casper
A semi ran into a tow plow (in the median) just east of Casper, past Hat Six. There were no reported injuries. "Crews are indicating that once a couple other crashes are cleared and they can get the southbound lanes cleared up they will reopen." There is not a current...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
Blowing, Drifting Snow. Hazardous Travel Conditions in Natrona County.
Traveling may prove difficult this morning in Natrona County, especially for high profile vehicles. The National Weather Service says there are dangerous crosswinds that make it potentially dangerous for high profile vehicles. Be extra cautious on Outer Drive in South Casper. READ ALSO: Overturned Vehicle on 15th and Outer Drive.
Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found
A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
oilcity.news
Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
oilcity.news
Trails Center in Casper closes for maintenance until further notice
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper is closed for maintenance, the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District said in a press release Wednesday. The Trails Center will remain closed until further notice from the BLM, which operates the Trails Center. “We will notify...
Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’
When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0