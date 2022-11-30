ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 2. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney McKenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage

A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued

A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found

A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trails Center in Casper closes for maintenance until further notice

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper is closed for maintenance, the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District said in a press release Wednesday. The Trails Center will remain closed until further notice from the BLM, which operates the Trails Center. “We will notify...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’

When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy