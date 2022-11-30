Read full article on original website
OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks – sources
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
U.S. LNG exports remain flat as domestic market braces for cold season
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. liquefied natural gas exports were flat last month, Refinitiv shipping data showed on Thursday, as production remained limited and the arrival of winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere led utilities to build inventories for domestic use. U.S. natural gas futures’ implied volatility, a measure of...
Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil
(Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations...
Energy efficiency rate accelerates amid high prices – IEA
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Global progress toward energy efficiency has accelerated this year as a result of high energy prices and disruptions to fuel supply but still not enough to meet climate change targets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. The Paris-based watchdog has called for governments to...
EU agrees $60 Russian oil price cap, holdout Poland backs deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Friday agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude, after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend. Warsaw had resisted the proposed level as it examined an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap...
OPEC+ seen heading for oil policy rollover, cut not ruled out
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ is likely to stick to its current oil output target when it meets on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources said on Friday, although some say a further output cut is not completely off the table given concern about economic growth and demand. The Organization of the...
Global equity funds post biggest weekly outflow in six weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds recorded enormous outflows in the week ended on Nov. 30 as investors booked profits – after a rally in the last month – amid concerns about global economic growth due to China’s strict zero-COVID curbs. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors...
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff: Price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to $30 a barrel
KYIV (Reuters) – The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia’s economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. “This was everything that was...
Take Five: Ready for that Santa rally?
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue, just one several trials markets must work through between now and year-end even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer. U.S. data will provide a reality check on the shifting nature of inflation...
Crypto exchange Gemini trying to recover $900 million from crypto lender Genesis – FT
(Reuters) – Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover $900 million from crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX, Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by...
India’s Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months. The company’s production in November, which also saw a “minor impact” due to the shortage, rose...
Philippines cbank chief: Likely 25 or 50 bps rate hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, though the monetary board is likely to be split over whether to raise the policy rate by 25 or 50 basis points, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Felipe Medalla expressed...
Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Cineworld Group PLC’s lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group’s threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain’s Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.
U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to...
German government not planning blanket Huawei ban
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Berlin’s relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny...
Analysis-Ghana overhaul a test for $1 billion World Bank-backed debt
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana’s debt restructuring plans are set to test a $400 million World Bank guarantee which was designed to provide extra security if the West African country failed to pay. Like other smaller, riskier emerging market countries including Sri Lanka and Zambia, Ghana faces a debt...
Former FTX exec in talks with investors for new crypto startup – The Information
(Reuters) – Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX’s U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is...
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
