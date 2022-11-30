Read full article on original website
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
Scattered easing of COVID curbs across China after week of unrest
BEIJING (Reuters) – Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules in a marked shift in virus policies after widespread protests across the country. China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine rules in coming...
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
Japan eyes 40-45 trln yen for 5-year defence spending plan -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 45 trillion yen ($295 billion-$333 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would mark a jump...
OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks – sources
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
U.S. judge dismisses indictment against Huawei CFO that strained U.S.-China relations
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company’s chief executive, entered an...
Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
Twitter offers advertisers incentives after many marketers left platform – WSJ
(Reuters) – Twitter Inc is offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform to jump-start its business after Elon Musk’s takeover prompted many companies to pull back, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company did not immediately respond...
OPEC+ seen heading for oil policy rollover, cut not ruled out
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ is likely to stick to its current oil output target when it meets on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources said on Friday, although some say a further output cut is not completely off the table given concern about economic growth and demand. The Organization of the...
World Bank chief says poorest countries owe $62 billion on bilateral debt
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s poorest countries now owe $62 billion in annual debt service to official bilateral creditors, an increase of 35% over the past year, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday, warning that the increased burden is increasing the risk of defaults. Malpass told...
Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to...
Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Cineworld Group PLC’s lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group’s threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain’s Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia’s West Java
JAKARTA (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia’s West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in capital Jakarta. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy;...
Global equity funds post biggest weekly outflow in six weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds recorded enormous outflows in the week ended on Nov. 30 as investors booked profits – after a rally in the last month – amid concerns about global economic growth due to China’s strict zero-COVID curbs. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors...
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
“Music is their language”: school gives autistic Chinese youth a voice
BEIJING (Reuters) – Almost three years of pandemic restrictions have been hard for 23-year-old Chinese villager Zu Wenbao, but thanks to Beijing-based Chen’s Studio, music has become his saving grace. Zu is one of the 14 million people in China who have autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability...
Take Five: Ready for that Santa rally?
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue, just one several trials markets must work through between now and year-end even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer. U.S. data will provide a reality check on the shifting nature of inflation...
Mexico invites U.S. trade team to third round of energy consultations
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Economy Ministry has invited U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s team to hold third round of energy consultations in the coming days in Mexico City, according to an economy ministry statement published Thursday. Mexico’s Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro met on Thursday with U.S....
Ukrainian embassy in Madrid receives ‘bloody package’
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police have cordoned off the area surrounding the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a “bloody package” similar to the ones sent to other embassies abroad, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Friday. This comes after a spate of six letter bombs targeted high-profile...
