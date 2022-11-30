Read full article on original website
WVU, Xavier to clash in Cincinnati
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hops the border to the Buckeye State to face Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1. The Mountaineers (6-1) will revisit plenty of old memories...
Bob Huggins leads West Virginia against ex-rival Xavier
A rivalry will be partially renewed when the West Virginia Mountaineers head to Cincinnati Saturday evening to play the host Xavier Musketeers. West Virginia (6-1) is coached by former University of Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins. While leading the Bearcats, Huggins had many memorable encounters with Xavier in a fierce rivalry known as the “Crosstown Shootout” by fans and players.
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
Bock: West Virginia’s Ceiling is How Far Their Depth Can Take Them
Throughout the first seven games of the season, it has been clear that West Virginia’s biggest strength is their depth. The bench, highlighted by Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague, has been the base point of high energy of each player that comes off the sidelines. The depth from WVU will take this team as far they’ll go.
Brewster Becomes Three-Time All-American
For the third consecutive season, fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named a 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-American, the organization announced on Friday. Brewster earned a spot on the third team and is the Mountaineers’ 25th player to earn an...
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
WVU Opens 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and...
Huggins: No “good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before Bob Huggins came home to West Virginia, he attained status as a top coach at Cincinnati. In doing so, he drew the ire of the Xavier Musketeers. Huggins faces Xavier on Saturday for the nineteenth time in his career as a head coach. Most of those meetings came as an active participant in the Crosstown Shootout, the storied, heated rivalry between the Musketeers and Bearcats.
WVU’s Future Still in Question
MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
Patriots fight for redemption in Wheeling
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
Foul-mouthed Amanda Fillipponi secures lifetime ban on The Fan
Today is the 15th anniversary for Pitt fans of the 13-9 upset over the West Virginia that prevented the Mountaineers from going to the National Championship Game.
Super Six Football: Patriots hope to stop Huskies, secure Class AA title
Wheeling – For the second consecutive year John H. Lilly has guided the Independence Patriots to Wheeling Island Stadium where they sit just one win away from football immortality. The last obstacle? A Herbert Hoover team many expected to contend for a spot in the title game but ultimately...
Super Six means business as thousands arrive in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mountain State high school football fans are gathering to close the book on the 2022 season. The road to becoming state champions ends in Wheeling, where players in the Super Six are lacing up their gear. The winter weather gave us a break Friday night and it’s made the trip a […]
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
New Myers Clinic opens, widens clinical offerings in Philippi, West Virginia
Myers Clinic is the newest Barbour Community Health Association facility and offers services that the previous one did not.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Lorenzes
Photofinishing and bowling are just a little of what this family has brought to Morgantown over the generations. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
